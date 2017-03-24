Westminster attack: Fourth victim named as Leslie Rhodes

The fifth person to be killed in the Westminster terror attack was pensioner Leslie Rhodes.

The 75-year-old, from Streatham, south London, died at King’s College Hospital on Thursday night after life support was withdrawn.

The innocent casualties include 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.

Leslie Rhodes is thought to have been visiting a nearby hospital when he was mown down by the car.

The retired window cleaner from south London suffered serious injuries in the atrocity and died in hospital a day later.

Neighbours paid tribute to the 75-year-old as “a lovely man” and said he had been “as fit as a fiddle” despite his age.

Philip Williams, 61, said: “We’d known him for 24 years.

“He was a lovely man. He would do anything for anybody.

“And it’s such a shock.”

Mr Rhodes was not married and had no children, Mr Williams said.

He added: “You know, it’s a crime that he’s been taken.”

He said he had been told by neighbours who went to see him before he died that Mr Rhodes was attending the hospital and may have been coming from or going to a bus stop nearby when he was hit.

He said: “I’ve been told he was at the hospital, St Thomas’, and he went by public transport and he was apparently crossing the bridge when this car hit him.

“As I say, I’ve been told he was hit in the midriff. He had many broken bones.

“Apparently he went into a coma straight away.”

Khalid Masood

The man who killed three people in an attack at Westminster on Wednesday has been named as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Englishman. Police said he had most recently lived in the west midlands and had a number of criminal convictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack. However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH [grevious bodily harm], possession of offensive weapons and public order offences,” the metropolitan police said.

His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife, but he had never been charged with terrorism offences. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, describing Masood as one of the group’s “soldiers”, but the claim has not been verified.

“It is still our belief, which continues to be borne out by our investigation, that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism,” the police said.

Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster bridge, killing two and injuring 40, before rushing through the gates of parliament, where he stabbed 48-year-old policeman Keith Palmer to death, before being shot dead by plain-clothes officers.

PA