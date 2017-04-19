Voters will not get added detail on Brexit plan, May suggests

British prime minister Theresa May suggested she won’t use the general election to give voters more detail about the kind of Brexit she wants, instead asking them to trust her to deliver.

Ms May said she had already set out her plans for Britain’s departure from the European Union in a document published earlier in the year. She now needed a mandate from the voters, and the election would give her one, she said.

“It’s about asking the people to trust me, to trust us in government, to give us that mandate to go and get that really good deal,” Ms May told the BBC Wednesday.

Parliament will vote around 2 pm on whether to call an election for June 8th. Opposition parties have said they welcome an election, making it likely that the government will secure the two-thirds majority it needs.

While Ms May denied that opinion polling had been a factor in her decision to reverse her position and call the vote, her Conservative Party’s huge lead over the opposition Labour Party - more than 20 points in some surveys - will shape the campaign.

In her interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms May rejected claims that MPs and peers opposed to her plans for Brexit were “saboteurs” seeking to frustrate the will of the people.

The Daily Mail on Wednesday ran the story of her election call under the front page headline “Crush the saboteurs”. Asked whether she agreed with that description of her opponents, Ms May replied: “Absolutely not”.

She said: “Politics and democracy are about of course people having different opinions, different views. It is important in parliament that people are able to challenge what the Government is doing, that there is proper debate and scrutiny, and that’s what there will be.”

‘Mail’ criticised

The Mail’s headline was strongly condemned by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said the election was in danger of being “dragged into the gutter”.

He tweeted: “Theresa May needs to distance herself this morning from Daily Mail’s nasty & divisive front page so election isn’t dragged into the gutter.”

In her radio interview, Ms May said that if she had not brought forward the date of the election, Brexit negotiations would have been coming to a head just as the Government was preparing to go to the polls. The two-year deadline under the Article 50 Brexit process expires in 2019.

“Had the election been in 2020, we would have been coming up to the most crucial part of the negotiations at the end of the negotiations in what would be starting to be the run-up to a general election,” she said.

Ms May told The Sun “the Europeans might have seen that as a time of weakness when they could push us” but “now we will be much freer”.

The prime minister, who had repeatedly ruled out calling an early election, said her volte-face was motivated by the need to “strengthen our hand in negotiation with the European Union”.

She told the BBC: “I genuinely came to this decision reluctantly, having looked at the circumstances, and having looked ahead at the process of negotiation.

“I want this country to be able to play the strongest hand possible in those negotiations to get the best possible deal because that’s in our long-term interests.”

She also claimed Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP were intent on “frustrating the Brexit process”.

Border controls

The prime minister said she was committed to regaining control of Britain’s borders but refused to be drawn on whether free movement of labour would end as soon as the UK withdrew from the EU.

“What people want is for us to have control of our borders. I am very clear that we want migration at sustainable levels.

“What we will now have when we leave the European Union is the ability to have control in relation to people moving to the UK from the European Union.”

While Ms May reaffirmed her commitment to give parliament a vote on any deal with the EU she flatly ruled out a second referendum.

“There will be no second referendum. The British people voted last year to leave the European Union.

“We have taken that key step of triggering Article 50. The process is in motion. There can be no turning back.”

The election program will be published in a “few weeks,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Sky News.

The prime minister did give some hints about how long she expected a Brexit deal to take. Though she insisted she still aims to complete negotiations by March 2019, she acknowledged that this might be tight.

“If you look at the timetable had the election been in 2020, we would have been coming up to the most crucial part of the negotiations, at the end of the negotiations, in what would be starting to be the run-up to a general election,” Ms May told the BBC.

- Bloomberg . PA