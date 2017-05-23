US singer Ariana Grande has strong teenage following

The US singer Ariana Grande has a strong following among teenagers, and in particular girls.

She first rose to fame aged 13 when she was cast in a Broadway musical. Her breakout moment came in 2009, when she auditioned for a Nickelodeon show called “Victorious”, which would launch her into teen idol stardom.

The show premiered in 2010, to the second largest audience for a life action series. After the first season, the star decided to focus on her music career.

She began working on her on her debut album and “Yours Truly” - her debut album with the first single on the album “The Way”, becoming a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 11 and peaked at number 9.

Grande played Dublin’s Three Arena on Friday.

Her management company, Scooter Braun Projects said they had been left broken hearted by the suicide attack after her concert in Manchester on Monday night and praised the Manchester’s emergency services for their work following the explosion.

In a statement the management team said: “Words cannot describe our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives.

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

The singer herself expressed deep sorrow following the attack at her Manchester concert which left 22 people dead last night.

The US pop star took to Twitter in the early hours of last night saying she was “broken” following the tragic events of the night.

The 23-year-old singing sensation wrote: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry, I don’t have words.”