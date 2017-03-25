Ukip’s only MP Douglas Carswell to leave party

Ukip’s only MP Douglas Carswell is leaving the party and will sit in the House of Commons as the independent MP for Clacton.

Mr Carswell said he was leaving “amicably” and that there will be no need to call a by-election in his Clacton constituency as he will not be rejoining the Tories or switching allegiance to another party.

It comes after a public spat with Ukip’s biggest financial backer Arron Banks, a close ally of former leader Nigel Farage, who suggested this month that he could trigger a by-election in Clacton using a recall petition and stand against Mr Carswell.

PA