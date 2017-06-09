Ukip leader Paul Nuttall resigns after party vote collapses

Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader after his party’s woeful showing at the British general election.

The Eurosceptic party had been hoping to make gains in Thursday’s poll, with Mr Nuttall running a campaign pledging to “ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit”.

But after Ukip failed to gain a single seat in Westminster – and with Mr Nuttall coming third in Boston and Skegness – he opted to leave his position, telling reporters: “A new era must begin with a new leader.”

He said he had left the foundations for the new leader to build on and ensured that the party was “still on the pitch”.

And he insisted Ukip was “more relevant than ever” and would play the role in the coming months of the “guard dogs of Brexit”.

