UK police carry out controlled explosion near site of new US embassy

British police said on Wednesday they had carried out a controlled explosion near where the United States is building a new embassy in southwest London, but the unattended vehicles which triggered the action turned out not to be suspicious.

Police said they were called out after a report of two unattended vehicles near the embassy site, and carried out a controlled explosion at about 4.30pm.

A US embassy spokeswoman said no US diplomats were present at the construction site.

Specialist officers are at the scene near MI6, and cordons have been put in place. London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are also in attendance.

Reuters/PA