UK has no overall plan for Brexit, says ‘leaked memo’

Britain has no overall plan for Brexit and the strategy for leaving the European Union might not be agreed for six months due to divisions in prime minister Theresa May’s government, according to a leaked memo seen by the BBC and The Times.

The leaked document, prepared for the Cabinet Office by a consultant, said government departments were working on more than 500 Brexit-related projects and might require an additional 30,000 civil servants.

The memo, titled “Brexit Update”, criticises Ms May for her tendency of “drawing in decisions and details to settle the matter herself,” the BBC and the Times said on Tuesday.

“This is not a government report and we don’t recognise the claims made in it,” a spokesman for Ms May’s office said. “We are focused on getting on with the job of delivering Brexit and making a success of it.”

Meanwhile, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said “significant uncertainty” remains over the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

Christine Lagarde refused to comment directly on whether she believed Brexit would damage the UK economy.

Ms Lagarde told the Press Association: “We’ll see how it goes. Certainly what we have at the moment, still, is significant uncertainty as to what the terms and conditions of the relationship will be between Europe and the United Kingdom.

“We’ve been partners for a long time and I hope it continues.”

IMF managing director Ms Lagarde was speaking at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, where she received a lifetime achievement honour.

Before the referendum, the IMF forecast that withdrawal from the EU could force the UK into recession in 2017 and deliver a 5.6 per cent hit to national income by the end of the decade.

Ms Lagarde had rated the consequences of leaving the EU between “pretty bad to very, very bad” for the UK.

After the referendum result in June, she said: “We urge the authorities in the UK and Europe to work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition to a new economic relationship between the UK and the EU, including by clarifying the procedures and broad objectives that will guide the process.”

