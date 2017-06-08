UK election: voting under way as poll shows Tory lead

Britons are voting on Thursday in an election called by prime minister Theresa May to strengthen her hand in looming Brexit talks, with her personal authority at stake after a campaign that saw her lead in opinion polls contract.

Polling stations opened at 7am amid tight security nationwide after two Islamist attacks killed 30 people in Manchester and London in less than two weeks, thrusting the issue of how to counter militant violence to the top of the agenda in the closing stages of the campaign.

According to the final opinion poll of the campaign the Conservatives remain on course to win the election with a clear lead over Labour, according to the Ipsos Mori poll for the Evening Standard.

This put the Tories on 44 per cent, eight points clear of Labour on 36 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats on 7 per cent, Ukip 4 per cent, and the Greens 2 per cent.

Overall the polls have continued to paint a mixed picture as the campaign draws to its conclusion - with Ms May’s lead ranging from within a single point to a double-digit cushion according to the final batch of surveys.

A Survation poll had the two parties almost neck and neck as voters prepared to cast their ballots, while ICM gave the Tories a comfortable 12-point lead.

Survation’s final pre-election survey put the Tories on 41.3 per cent, with Labour on 40.4 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 7.8 per cent, SNP on 3.6 per cent, Ukip on 2.4 per cent and the Greens on 2.3 per cent.

Exit poll

Voting ends at 10pm and an exit poll will be issued then.

The first handful of seat results are expected to be announced by around midnight, with the vast majority of the 650 constituencies due to announce results before 6am on Friday.

A smiling Mrs May did not speak to media as she and her husband Philip voted in the village of Sonning on the River Thames in her Maidenhead constituency.

Labour leader Mr Corbyn grinned broadly and gave the thumbs-up to reporters and party workers as he voted in Islington, north London.

“I’m very proud of our campaign,” he said. Both main parties were on the defensive after Saturday’s van and knife attack in the heart of London.

Mrs May faced questions over cuts in the number of police officers during her six years as interior minister and Mr Corbyn drew criticism for, among other things, voting against some counter-terrorism legislation.

“If we get Brexit right, we can build a Britain that is more prosperous and more secure, a Britain in which prosperity and opportunity is shared by all,” Mrs May said in a last appeal to voters to trust her to “knuckle down and get the job done”.

After becoming prime minister without an election in the turmoil that followed last year’s EU referendum, Mrs May wants a personal mandate and a parliamentary majority bigger than the one she inherited from predecessor David Cameron.

Basing her campaign on the slogan of “strong and stable leadership”, she has said she alone could face the 27 other EU leaders and clinch a deal that would give Britain control over immigration policy while ensuring favourable trading terms. She has portrayed Mr Corbyn as the weak and hapless leader of a spendthrift party that would hit voters with a “tax bombshell”, crash the economy and flounder in the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Corbyn has hit back that Conservative fiscal austerity imposed since 2010 has hurt the poor and widened social inequalities.