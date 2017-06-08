UK election: Theresa May set to work with DUP ‘friends and allies’

British prime minister Theresa May has announced that she will work with “friends and allies” in the DUP to enable her to lead a government. The PM has said she will form an administration backed by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to govern Britain for the next five years.

The move comes after disastrous results in a snap election which left her short of the MPs she needs to command an overall majority in the House of Commons, leaving a hung parliament.

In a statement in Downing Street, Mrs May made clear that she would rely on the support of the DUP in order to get her programme through parliament. She said despite losing a dozen MPs, she intended to press ahead with her plans to take the UK out of the European Union and forge a new trade deal with its former partners.

Mrs May faced calls from within her own party to consider her own position after the election, which she brought forward by three years in the hope it would deliver her a comfortable Commons majority, ended with Labour making significant advances.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign and allow him to form a minority administration, declaring: “We are ready to serve this country.”

But, after intensive talks with the DUP as the final election results came in, the PM instead drove the short distance to Buckingham Palace to ask Queen Elizabeth II for permission to form a new government.

Certainty

“I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government,” Mrs May said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street after the meeting with the queen. “A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

“It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.”

She concluded her short statement by saying “now, let’s get to work.”

It is not thought she offered a full coalition with the DUP, which was catapulted into the role of kingmaker after increasing its representation at Westminster by two to 10 MPs.

At a press conference on Friday DUP leader Arlene Foster said the party would enter negotiations with the British government to “explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge”.

Ms Foster declined to answer questions from the media assembled at the Stormont Hotel.

Shortly before Mrs May’s statement, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “much too early” to talk of a formal agreement with a minority Conservative government.

With most results in, the Conservatives are projected to win 318 seats, eight short of a majority. Labour, which most polls predicted would lose seats, instead gained dozens, and is projected to win 261, 29 more than before the election campaign.

Theresa May’s Conservative party has lost seats in the general election. Photograph: Reuters

The Liberal Democrats are expected to return with 13 seats, an increase of five, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) with 35, down 21.

’Alternative is intolerable’

In Northern Ireland the political landscape has changed. The DUP won 10 seats, Sinn Féin seven, and Independent Sylvia Hermon retained her seat. The SDLP and the Ulster Unionists have lost all their Westminster seats.

DUP figures say they have been driven on by their dismay at the possibility of Mr Corbyn becoming prime minister.

DUP figures insist that their relationship with Mrs May’s team has been close since she became prime minister 11 months ago.

A DUP source said: “We want there to be a government. We have worked well with May. The alternative is intolerable.”

“For as long as Corbyn leads Labour, we will ensure there’s a Tory PM.”

The DUP’s ‘price’ for propping up a new Conservative government will include a promise that there would be no post-Brexit special status for Northern Ireland, the party’s leader in Westminster has confirmed.

Nigel Dodds, re-elected as North Belfast MP, said that among their preconditions would be an insistence that there was no separate deal that would effectively keep the region with one foot still inside the EU.

Special status

The DUP fears that special status after Brexit - a key demand of Sinn Féin - would de-couple Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

With one eye on the Brexit negotiations that begin within the next 10 to 11 days, Mr Dodds said: “There are special circumstances in Northern Ireland and we will try to make sure these are recognised. As regards demands for special status within the European Union, no. Because that would create tariffs and barriers between Northern Ireland and our single biggest market, which is the rest of the United Kingdom.

The DUP backed Brexit in last year’s EU referendum campaign and regards as sacrosanct the overall UK decision to leave.

Sinn Féin argued that because the Northern Ireland electorate voted by 56 per cent to remain within Europe last year and that the North will be the only one with a post-Brexit land border with the EU, the area should have special designated status.

Sinn Féin was the other major winners in the local general election battle winning seven seats and effectively wiping out their rivals in the SDLP, who lost all three of their Westminster seats.

However, Mr Corbyn will be unable to rely on the support of the seven Sinn Féin MPs as the party will continue its policy of boycotting Westminster.

Late on Thursday night Gerry Adams, the Sinn Fein president, said his MPs would not be going to the House of Commons.

A senior Sinn Fein spokesman later said there “wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell” of the party ditching its abstentionism regarding Westminster.

Unelectable

Ms May came under pressure to resign as British prime minister after her gamble on an early election backfired, leaving her Conservatives short of a majority.

Mr Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as unelectable, said she should step down.

Mr Corbyn, who defied expectations by increasing his party’s seats and vote share, said voters had rejected the Conservatives’ economic policies and called on Mrs May to resign.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go actually,” he said.

Britain’s prime minister Theresa May delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

In a disappointing night for the SNP, the party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Deputy leader Angus Robertson and former leader Alex Salmond lost their seats.

As Conservatives privately blamed Mrs May and her advisers for a disastrous election campaign, Anna Soubry became the first of the party’s MPs to suggest that the prime minister should go.

“She doesn’t shy from difficult decisions but she now has to obviously consider her position. We still haven’t had all the results, we need to see where we are,” Ms Soubry said.

“But Theresa did put her mark on this campaign. She takes responsibility as she always does and I know she will - for the running of the campaign as well. It was a tightly-knit group and she’s her group that ran this campaign. I mean look where we are for god’s sakes.”

‘Catastrophic’ result

Former chancellor George Osborne described it as a “catastrophic” result while another Conservative MP said: “She needs to go.”

A minister admitted there would be “fury” within the party among those who did not believe an election was necessary.

The failure of the prime minister’s election gamble, taken when the party was more than 20 points ahead in the polls, triggered uncertainty on the eve of Brexit talks, causing a drop in the value of sterling on Friday.

Labour secured an unexpected win in the previously safe Conservative seat of Canterbury, and also took control of Peterborough, which was one of the Brexit capitals of the country. There were also gains for Mr Corbyn’s party in Battersea, Stockton South, Bury North and Vale of Clwyd.

The former Lib Dem leader and deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, spoke out about the need for the government to be sensitive about huge societal divisions as he was defeated by Labour in Sheffield Hallam.

The party’s leader, Tim Farron, hung on to his seat in Cumbria, while Vince Cable was re-elected in Twickenham.

Conservative minister Ben Gummer, a close ally of the prime minister and a key author of the party’s manifesto, lost in Ipswich while the financial secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, was defeated in Battersea.

The home secretary, Amber Rudd, faced a recount in a tight race in Hastings but just held on.

It was a bad night too for Ukip, in which the party’s leader, Paul Nuttall, came third in Boston and Skegness, and it was crushed in its former seat of Clacton. Mr Nuttall later resigned as party leader.

Additional reporting: Guardian/PA