UK election: Shock exit poll shows Tories short of overall majority

British prime minister Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election looks set to cost her overall control of the House of Commons, according to an exit poll published tonight.

The joint BBC/Sky/ITV poll suggested the UK was heading for a hung parliament, with Conservatives 12 seats short of the 326 they need for an overall majority in the House of Commons.

The poll put the Tories on 314 seats, with Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34, Liberal Democrats on 14, Plaid Cymru on three and Greens on one, with UKIP getting none.

Such polls have generally been reliable, though the one in 2015 underestimated the size of the Tory result. Attention will initially focus on Ms May’s future after she chose to call the election to strengthen her mandate before Brexit negotiations. If the exit poll is accurate, she will have to decide whether to resign or try to form a new government.

Former British finance minister George Osborne said the exit poll would be “completely catastrophic” for Ms May and the Conservative Party. “It is early days. It’s a poll. If the poll is anything like accurate this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May, ” Mr Osborne told ITV News.

“It’s difficult to see if these numbers were right how they would put together the coalition to remain in office. But equally it’s quite difficult looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it’s on a real knife edge.

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said Ms May was right to call the election even if she loses seats. He told Sky News that she had no choice but to call the election as she needed a mandate to negotiate Brexit. “She was presented with a scenario in the House of Commons and House of Lords of people actually trying to frustrate the whole Brexit process.”

After seven weeks of promises, warnings, heated debate and sometimes bruising dispute, Britain has been voting in its third crucial national vote in as many years. Ms May called surprise election in April in an effort to get greater support as she embarks on Brexit negotiations in Europe.

The final opinion poll of the campaign, conducted by Ipsos Mori for the Evening Standard and published on Thursday, gave the Conservatives a comfortable eight-point lead over Labour, at 44 per cent to 36 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats on 7 per cent, Ukip on 4 per cent and the Greens 2 per cent.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7am on Thursday amid heightened security, after the general election campaign was twice interrupted by terrorist atrocities in Manchester and London. Voting ended at 10pm. The first handful of seat results were expected to be announced by around midnight, with the vast majority of the 650 constituencies due to announce results before 6am on Friday.

Leaders vote

Prime minister Theresa May greeted reporters with a brisk “hello” before voting early with her husband, Philip, in their home village of Sonning, Berkshire, but did not speak further.

By contrast, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn beamed broadly as he voted in his north London constitutency, sporting a bright red tie and red Labour rosette.

“Thank you all very much for coming here today,” Mr Corbyn told waiting reporters. “It’s a day of our democracy. I’ve just voted, and I’m very proud of our campaign.”

He said “thank you” to a wellwisher who shouted that Mr Corbyn would be the next prime minister, and ignored a reporter who asked if he would resign as leader if he lost.