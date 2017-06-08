UK election night: the results to watch as the Westminster vote unfolds

With divergent opinion polls pointing to everything from a Conservative landslide to a hung parliament, nobody can confidently predict the outcome of the UK general election on Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May called the election three years ahead of schedule in the hope of multiplying her working majority of 17.

The outcome will not be clear until late in the night, but early results will offer some clues about whether the parties are heading for triumph or disappointment.

10pm The polls close, and an exit poll based on 20,000 interviews in 100 seats will give the first projection of the outcome. Exit polls have been broadly accurate in most recent UK elections, although they can be up to 20 seats out. So if the exit poll is predicting a landslide you can to go to bed fairly confident of the outcome, but if it suggests a closer result it could be a long night.

Houghton and Sunderland South will be the first constituency to declare, probably before 11pm. It’s a safe Labour seat the party could lose only in an electoral earthquake, but here, and in two other Sunderland seats that follow, it will be important to see where Ukip’s 2015 vote goes. If the Ukip vote collapses and moves wholesale to the Conservatives it could be a good night for the Tories. But if the Ukip vote holds up, or is shared with Labour, a big Conservative victory looks difficult.

From midnight to 2am results will trickle in, including the first from Northern Ireland, with the seats of North Antrim and Foyle. The one to watch is Nuneaton, which Labour hoped to capture from the Conservatives in 2015. It will take a major upset for Labour to overturn the 5,000-vote majority, but the margin could offer an indication of the national trend.

From 2am to 3am the pace picks up – and the fate of the first true marginal of the night, Ealing Central and Acton, will become known. Rupa Huq of Labour is defending a majority of 274 votes, and if the Conservatives fail to dislodge her they may struggle to pick up other Labour seats in London and southeast England. Early Scottish results around now will offer an indication of whether the SNP is set to lose many seats to other parties. And the first tight Northern Ireland contest will be decided in South Antrim, where Danny Kinahan of the UUP faces a challenge from the DUP.

From 3am to 4am the results will come in at a rate of two a minute. If the Conservatives are doing well they will pick up Clacton (formerly Ukip’s only seat) and capture Southport from the Liberal Democrats and Ilford North from the rising Labour star Wes Streeting.

If Labour wins Croydon Central from the Conservatives, Jeremy Corbyn could have more good news to look forward to later

Between 4am and 5am the Liberal Democrats will discover if Vince Cable has recaptured his seat in Twickenham. If Labour wins Croydon Central from the Conservatives, Jeremy Corbyn could have more good news to look forward to later. The Conservatives hope to defeat Labour’s Clive Lewis in Norwich and to topple the veteran left-winger Dennis Skinner in Bolsover.

Between 5am and 6am we should know the shape of the next government, but individual seats will be interesting. The fate of two of Labour’s most prominent women MPs, Gloria De Piero in Ashfield and Jess Phillips in Birmingham Yardley, will become clear. So too will the outcome in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where Tom Elliott of the UUP faces a strong challenge from Sinn Féin.

From 6am onwards the focus will be on individuals such as the Liberal Democrats’ Norman Lamb, in North Norfolk, and Labour’s Cat Smith, in Lancaster and Fleetwood, who are under threat from the Conservatives. And as the outcome becomes clear party leaders will start to face the consequences – which could cause one or more of them to resign.