The future of Britain’s government is on a knife edge on Friday morning as general election results suggest British prime minister Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap poll has backfired spectacularly.

With 618 out of the 650 seats filled the Conservatives have seen seats tumble to Labour, including the Battersea constituency of Treasury minister Jane Ellison.

In the North, the electoral landscape has changed dramatically with the DUP claiming ten of the 18 seats, Sinn Fein 7 with the remaining seat going to an Independent candidate.

The SDLP and Ulster Unionist Party failed to secure a seat.

The tight result, first indicated in a shock exit poll on Thursday night that showed the Conservatives likely to be the largest party in a hung parliament, represents a disastrous night for May.

Based on current seat projections there is a possibility of a minority Conservative government supported olitics hby the DUP. Talks on Britain’s exit from the EU are due to begin in 11 days.

‘Politics has changed’

Speaking as he was returned as MP for Islington North, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said “pas changed. Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before. What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics.”

Mr Corbyn said Mrs May had called the election to assert her authority. “She wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go.”

The Conservative leader appeared crushed as she accepted her victory in the constituency of Maidenhead with a shaky speech in which she repeated her resolve to provide the stability the country needed ahead of Brexit talks.

“If the Conservative party has won the most seats and most votes then it will be incumbent that we will have that period of stability and that is what we will do,” she said, but her long-term future remained uncertain.

But as more results came in, pressure mounted on the prime minister as Tory MP Anna Soubry broke ranks to say Mr May should “consider her position”.

“It is bad. She is in a very difficult place ... It was a dreadful night. I’ve lost some excellent and remarkable friends,” she said. “This is a very bad moment for the Conservative party and we need to take stock and our leader needs to take stock.”

‘Catastrophic’ result

Former chancellor George Osborne described it as a “catastrophic” result while another Conservative MP said: “She needs to go.”

A minister admitted there would be “fury” within the party among those who did not believe an election was necessary.

In Scotland the Scottish National party has endured a series of shock defeats including the loss of its deputy leader, Angus Robertson, and the former first minister Alex Salmond, after its political authority was heavily eroded by pro-UK parties.

Robertson’s defeat to the Conservatives in Moray, a seat with a very strong pro-Brexit and anti-independence vote, was the worst in a series of early losses for Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

The failure of the prime minister’s election gamble, taken when the party was more than 20 points ahead in the polls, triggered uncertainty on the eve of Brexit talks, causing a drop in the value of sterling on Friday.

Labour secured an unexpected win in the previously safe Conservative seat of Canterbury, and also took control of Peterborough, which was one of the Brexit capitals of the country. There were also gains for Corbyn’s party in Battersea, Stockton South, Bury North and Vale of Clwyd.

The former Lib Dem leader and deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, spoke out about the need for the government to be sensitive about huge societal divisions as he was defeated by Labour in Sheffield Hallam.

The party’s leader, Tim Farron, hung on to his seat in Cumbria, while Vince Cable was re-elected in Twickenham.

The Conservative minister, Ben Gummer, a close ally of the prime minister and a key author of the party’s manifesto, lost in Ipswich while the financial secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, was defeated in Battersea.

The home secretary, Amber Rudd, faced a recount in a tight race in Hastings but just held on.

It was a bad night for Ukip, in which the party’s leader, Paul Nuttall, came third in Boston and Skegness, and it was crushed in its former seat of Clacton.

Negative and nasty

The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said the Conservatives had to listen to constituents as his own majority fell - but bookies also slashed the odds of him John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, hit out at the negative and “nasty” tactics of his opponents, insisting Labour had stuck to upbeat arguments.

“I think it does change the nature of political discourse. I think people have got fed up with the yah-boo politics and some of the nasty tactics that have gone on recently.”

Earlier he said Mrs May’s general election campaign- in which he and Mr Corbyn were accused of being terrorist sympathisers - was an “exact reflection” of Zac Goldsmith’s Conservative bid to become London mayor, which triggered anger and accusations of dog-whistle politics.

Mrs May’s effort was seen as more turbulent given her U-turn over social care plans and the decision to base the entire thrust of the campaign on her character appearing to backfire.

Sterling was down 1.5 per cent at $1.2764 on Friday morning after sliding to as low as $1.2693, down about 2 per cent and the weakest since April 18th.

The prime minister called the election three years ahead of schedule, arguing that she needed a bigger majority to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the EU over Brexit.

If she returns with fewer seats or even loses her majority, as the exit poll suggests, Ms May’s gamble will have backfired.

Additional reporting: PA/Guardian/Agencies