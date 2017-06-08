UK election: Early results suggest snap poll may have backfired

The future of Britain’s government was on a knife edge as early general election results suggested prime minister Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap poll has backfired.

After going into the June 8th poll on the back of opinion polls suggesting significant Tory gains, Ms May instead saw seats tumble to Labour, including the Battersea constituency of Treasury minister Jane Ellison.

A Press Association forecast based on the first 155 seats to declare suggested the prime minister would be left with 330 MPs, unchanged from her total when she called the election in the hope of improving her majority, and Labour on 253.

A BBC projection, which also took in the results of a broadcasters’ exit poll, put Tories on 322, four seats short of the 326 needed for an absolute majority.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said the party would hold Ms May to her campaign statement that if she lost six or more seats she would no longer be prime minister.

‘Catastrophic’ exit poll

Former chancellor George Osborne said the “catastrophic” exit poll numbers could throw doubt on her future as Conservative Party leader if borne out by actual results.

The Evening Standard editor, sacked from the Cabinet by Ms May when she took office last July, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is almost unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader.”

He said that there would be “a very big postmortem coming” in the party after the loss of a minister like Ms Ellison, a rising star since her election to Parliament in 2010.

In his victory speech as he was re-elected MP for West Bromwich East, Mr Watson said: “Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election.

“She is a damaged prime minister whose reputation may never recover.”

The pound plummeted more than 1.5 per cent against the US dollar and 1 per cent against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

If Ms May were to return with 314 seats, she could seek the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which had an unofficial voting pact with the Conservatives during the last parliament.

A “progressive alliance” of Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats would have the same number of seats as the Conservatives. Such an alliance could also expect the support of Plaid Cymru, the Greens and the SDLP.

Gamble may have backfired

The prime minister called the election three years ahead of schedule, arguing that she needed a bigger majority to strengthen her hand in negotiations with the EU over Brexit. If she returns with fewer seats or even loses her majority, as the exit poll suggests, Ms May’s gamble will have backfired.

Labour also expressed scepticism about the exit poll, with some candidates in marginal seats suggesting it was at odds with their experience on the ground. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, a close ally of Mr Corbyn, also urged caution. “We have to have some scepticism about all polls at the moment,” he said.

A haul of 266 seats for Labour would represent a remarkable achievement for Mr Corbyn, who lost the confidence of most of his own MPs in the last parliament and was widely viewed as a liability for his party. The Labour leader ran a highly personalised campaign, holding huge rallies aimed at energising young voters, who support Labour by a margin of two to one.

The exit poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI and GfK for Britain’s main broadcasters is based on interviews with 30,000 people at 144 polling stations. It has proven to be broadly accurate in predicting the outcome of recent British elections, although it underestimated the number of Conservative seats in 2015.

The vast majority of the 650 constituencies are due to announce results before 6am on Friday.

Additional reporting: PA