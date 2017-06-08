UK election: DUP ‘agrees deal to back May government’

British prime minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the Democratic Unionists that will allow her to form a government, sources have confirmed.

The prime minister is expected to visit Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm to confirm that a deal is in place and to seek permission from Queen Elizabeth to form a government.

It follows extensive talks with the DUP late in to the night. Party figures say they have been driven on by their dismay at the possibility of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

With most results in, the Conservatives are projected to win 318 seats, eight short of a majority and 13 fewer than before she called the election.

Labour, which most polls predicted would lose seats, instead gained dozens, and is projected to win 261, 29 more than before the election campaign.

The Liberal Democrats are expected to return with 13 seats, an increase of five, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) with 35, down 21.

In Northern Ireland the political landscape has changed. The DUP won 10 seats, Sinn Féin seven, and Independent Sylvia Hermon retained her seat. The SDLP and the Ulster Unionists have lost all their Westminster seats.

DUP figures insist that their relationship with Mrs May’s team has been close since she became prime minister 11 months ago.

A DUP source said: “We want there to be a government. We have worked well with May. The alternative is intolerable.”

“For as long as Corbyn leads Labour, we will ensure there’s a Tory PM.”

The DUP’s ‘price’ for propping up a new Conservative government will include a promise that there would be no post-Brexit special status for Northern Ireland, the party’s leader in Westminster has confirmed.

Nigel Dodds, re-elected as North Belfast MP, said that among their preconditions would be an insistence that there was no separate deal that would effectively keep the region with one foot still inside the EU.

Special status

The DUP fears that special status after Brexit - a key demand of Sinn Féin, - would de-couple Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

The party will return to the House of Commons with 10 seats and in all likelihood will only support a Tory administration, Mr Dodds said.

With one eye on the Brexit negotiations that begin within the next 10 to 11 days, Mr Dodds said: “There are special circumstances in Northern Ireland and we will try to make sure these are recognised. As regards demands for special status within the European Union, no. Because that would create tariffs and barriers between Northern Ireland and our single biggest market, which is the rest of the United Kingdom.

The DUP backed Brexit in last year’s EU referendum campaign and regards as sacrosanct the overall UK decision to leave.

Sinn Féin has argued that because the Northern Ireland electorate voted by 56 per cent, to remain within Europe last year and that the region will be the only one with a post-Brexit land border with the EU, the area should have special designated status.

Sinn Fein were the other major winners in the local general election battle winning seven seats and effectively wiping out their nationalist rivals in the SDLP who lost all three of their Westminster seats.

However, Corbyn will be unable to rely on the support of the seven Sinn Féin MPs as the party will continue its historic policy of boycotting Westminster.

Late on Thursday night Gerry Adams, the Sinn Fein president, said his MPs would not be going to the House of Commons.

A senior Sinn Fein spokesman later said there “wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell” of the party ditching its abstentionism regarding Westminster.

Unelectable

Ms May has come under pressure to resign as British prime minister after her gamble on an early election backfired, leaving her Conservatives short of a majority.

Mr Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as unelectable, said she should step down.

The Conservatives are projected to win 42 per cent of the vote, Labour 40 per cent , the Lib Dems 7 per cent, UKIP 2 per cent and the Greens 2 per cent.

Speaking after she was returned as the MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said the Conservatives would seek to form the next government.

“At this time more than anything else this country needs a period of stability. And if as the indications have shown and if it is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats, and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,” she said.

Resign

Mr Corbyn, who defied expectations by increasing his party’s seats and vote share, said that voters had rejected the Conservatives’ economic policies and called on Mrs May to resign.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go actually,” he said.

In a disappointing night for the SNP, the party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Deputy leader Angus Robertson and former leader Alex Salmond lost their seats.

As Conservatives privately blamed Mrs May and her advisers for a disastrous election campaign, Anna Soubry became the first of the party’s MPs to suggest that the prime minister should go.

“She doesn’t shy from difficult decisions but she now has to obviously consider her position. We still haven’t had all the results, we need to see where we are,” Ms Soubry said.

“But Theresa did put her mark on this campaign. She takes responsibility as she always does and I know she will - for the running of the campaign as well. It was a tightly-knit group and she’s her group that ran this campaign. I mean look where we are for god’s sakes.”

‘Catastrophic’ result

Former chancellor George Osborne described it as a “catastrophic” result while another Conservative MP said: “She needs to go.”

A minister admitted there would be “fury” within the party among those who did not believe an election was necessary.

The failure of the prime minister’s election gamble, taken when the party was more than 20 points ahead in the polls, triggered uncertainty on the eve of Brexit talks, causing a drop in the value of sterling on Friday.

Labour secured an unexpected win in the previously safe Conservative seat of Canterbury, and also took control of Peterborough, which was one of the Brexit capitals of the country. There were also gains for Mr Corbyn’s party in Battersea, Stockton South, Bury North and Vale of Clwyd.

The former Lib Dem leader and deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, spoke out about the need for the government to be sensitive about huge societal divisions as he was defeated by Labour in Sheffield Hallam.

The party’s leader, Tim Farron, hung on to his seat in Cumbria, while Vince Cable was re-elected in Twickenham.

Conservative minister Ben Gummer, a close ally of the prime minister and a key author of the party’s manifesto, lost in Ipswich while the financial secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, was defeated in Battersea.

The home secretary, Amber Rudd, faced a recount in a tight race in Hastings but just held on.

It was a bad night too for Ukip, in which the party’s leader, Paul Nuttall, came third in Boston and Skegness, and it was crushed in its former seat of Clacton.

Additional reporting: Guardian