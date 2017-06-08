UK election: Britain wakes up to hung parliament

Theresa May is under pressure to resign as British prime minister after her gamble on an early election backfired, leaving her Conservatives short of a majority.

With most results in, the Conservatives are projected to win 318 seats, eight short of a majority and 12 fewer than before she called the election, meaning Britain is waking up to a hung parliament.

Labour, which most polls predicted would lose seats, instead gained dozens, and is projected to win 262, 33 more than before the election campaign.

The Liberal Democrats are expected to return with 12 seats, an increase of three, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) with 35, down 19.

In Northern Ireland the political landscape has changed. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has won 10 seats, Sinn Féin seven, and Independent Sylvia Hermon retained her seat. The SDLP and the Ulster Unionists have lost all their Westminster seats.

The Conservatives will need the support of the DUP to form a government, and the party’s Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson said he expected his party to be “serious players” in the formation of a government.

Speaking after she was returned as the MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said the Conservatives would seek to form the next government.

“At this time more than anything else this country needs a period of stability. And if as the indications have shown and if it is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats, and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,” she said.

Theresa May called a snap election in April as she faced Brexit negotiations. File photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

Resign

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who defied expectations by increasing his party’s seats and vote share, said that voters had rejected the Conservatives’ economic policies and called on Mrs May to resign.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go actually,” he said.

In a disappointing night for the SNP, the party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Deputy leader Angus Robertson and former leader Alex Salmond lost their seats.

As Conservatives privately blamed Mrs May and her advisers for a disastrous election campaign, Anna Soubry became the first of the party’s MPs to suggest that the prime minister should go.

“She doesn’t shy from difficult decisions but she now has to obviously consider her position. We still haven’t had all the results, we need to see where we are,” Ms Soubry said.

“But Theresa did put her mark on this campaign. She takes responsibility as she always does and I know she will - for the running of the campaign as well. It was a tightly-knit group and she’s her group that ran this campaign. I mean look where we are for god’s sakes.”

‘Catastrophic’ result

Former chancellor George Osborne described it as a “catastrophic” result while another Conservative MP said: “She needs to go.”

A minister admitted there would be “fury” within the party among those who did not believe an election was necessary.

The failure of the prime minister’s election gamble, taken when the party was more than 20 points ahead in the polls, triggered uncertainty on the eve of Brexit talks, causing a drop in the value of sterling on Friday.

Labour secured an unexpected win in the previously safe Conservative seat of Canterbury, and also took control of Peterborough, which was one of the Brexit capitals of the country. There were also gains for Mr Corbyn’s party in Battersea, Stockton South, Bury North and Vale of Clwyd.

The former Lib Dem leader and deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, spoke out about the need for the government to be sensitive about huge societal divisions as he was defeated by Labour in Sheffield Hallam.

The party’s leader, Tim Farron, hung on to his seat in Cumbria, while Vince Cable was re-elected in Twickenham.

Conservative minister Ben Gummer, a close ally of the prime minister and a key author of the party’s manifesto, lost in Ipswich while the financial secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, was defeated in Battersea.

The home secretary, Amber Rudd, faced a recount in a tight race in Hastings but just held on.

It was a bad night too for Ukip, in which the party’s leader, Paul Nuttall, came third in Boston and Skegness, and it was crushed in its former seat of Clacton.

Additional reporting: PA/Guardian/Agencies