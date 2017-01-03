UK ambassador to EU Ivan Rogers resigns amid Brexit row

Britain’s ambassador to the European Union has abruptly resigned just a few months before prime minister Theresa May is expected to start formal Brexit negotiations.

Ivan Rogers told staff on Tuesday afternoon that he would be step down from his post early, the Financial Times reported.

He did not explain the reasons for the move, according to people who have seen his note to diplomatic staff.

Mr Rogers, appointed by former prime minister David Cameron as Britain’s envoy to Brussels in November 2013, is one of Britain’s most experienced diplomats on EU affairs.

The move comes after Mr Rogers, who was set to remain in the post until November, provoked controversy when he privately warned the government that a post-Brexit trade deal could take a decade to finalise, and that even then may fail to get ratified by member states.

Mr Rogers told ministers in October that other EU members believe a trade deal with the UK may not be hammered out until the early to mid-2020s.

He also said European leaders believe the Brexit deal is likely to be a free trade arrangement rather than continued single market membership.

Mr Rogers’s warnings relating to the potential timeframe for a Brexit trade deal are believed to have caused relations to strain with some members of the Government, and his advice prompted some pro-Leave Conservative MPs to label him a “gloomy pessimist”.

Ms May has said she will trigger formal Brexit talks with the rest of the EU by the end of March.

Downing Street and Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately comment on the report.

Continuity

Labour former shadow foreign secretary and chairman of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn told the BBC the resignation was “not a good thing”.

Mr Benn said it was important to maintain continuity during any handover period as Mr Rogers steps down from the key role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that it means that the government will have to get its skates on to make sure there is a replacement in place so he or she can work with Sir Ivan in the transition, the handover,” he said.

“But the hard work is going to start very soon, because if Article 50 is triggered, as the government says it wishes to, by the end of March, then negotiations will probably begin shortly thereafter.

“And having a handover in the middle of that, depending on when exactly he goes, is not ideal.”

Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat European Union spokesman, said: “The resignation of somebody as experienced as Sir Ivan Rogers is a body blow to the government’s Brexit plans.

“I worked for Ivan Rogers in the EU 20 years ago – then he worked for me and the rest of the coalition government several years later.

“Throughout all that time Ivan was always punctiliously objective and rigorous in all he did and all the advice he provided.

“If the reports are true that he has been hounded out by hostile Brexiteers in government, it counts as a spectacular own goal.

“The government needs all the help it can get from good civil servants to deliver a workable Brexit.”

Leave.eu chairman Arron Banks said: “This is a man who claimed it could take up to 10 years to agree a Brexit deal. He is far too much of a pessimist and yet another of the establishment’s pro-EU old guard. He has at least done the honourable thing in resigning.

“It’s time now for someone who is optimistic about the future that lies ahead for Brexit Britain. Enough talk, we need to get on with getting out.”

Agencies