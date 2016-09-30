TV3 presenter Alan Hughes secretly weds partner Karl Broderick

TV3 presenter, Alan Hughes has secretly married his partner, Karl Broderick.

The two have been in a civil partnership for nearly a decade, but decided to tie the knot after last year’s gay marriage referendum.

Despite Hughes’s entertainment background, the couple chose privacy for their big day.

Only Alan’s brother Kevin and Karl’s sister Ann were present as witnesses for their special day, with the photographs taken by Karl’s sister.

“Twenty-three years ago today we met…15 years later we had our civil ceremony,” Hughes said.

“And because the Irish people said ‘Yes’, we can say ‘I Do’. I couldn’t be prouder marrying this gorgeous man,” he added.

“Everyone who meant anything to us attended our civil ceremony and we just wanted to do this for us,” his partner declared.

“Keeping it secret was the hardest part…I’m so happy to marry the guy I love and respect so much. Now we can live happily ever after,” he added.