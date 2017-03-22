Tourists stuck up London Eye looked down on aftermath of attack

Kody Davis and his wife Taylor watched from 135m in the air as the emergency services tended to the dead and injured on Westminster Bridge following the terrorist attack on the British parliament.

Along with other tourists, the couple were stuck on the London Eye for three hours after the attraction was stopped mid-cycle in the aftermath of the attack. The only information they had of what was happening was gleaned from family in Utah.

“My family was not aware of what was going on until we rang them and they turned on the news. Most of our information came from them then,” said Mr Davis, who is on holiday in London until Saturday.

Groups of tourists were allowed off the London Eye late in the evening following the alert. The attraction, a short distance from the Houses of Parliament, had been stopped immediately afterward, holding groups of people in the pods.

After it emerged there had been an attack, there was concern among some there could be further incidents in the area, said Jim Hutchinson from Boston, who is on holiday with his family.

“It sounded like it could have been a terrorist attack and you can’t know with these incidents how many others would be involved,” he said. “About 10 or 15 minutes into the incident, people got tense because we could not know if there was going to be something else in this.”

Clear view

The pods in the London Eye give a clear view up and down the Thames, including the Westminster Bridge where a number of the casualties occurred. Mr Davis said that while initially they felt safe, being far above the events, as the time stretched into three hours, anxiety set in.

“At first we wanted [the wheel] to be stopped, we felt safe up there but the longer we were up there, we were anxious to get off,” he said.

Esma Knagenhjelm rang her boyfriend in Norway to get information, as he was watching the developments on the news. Her sister, Adrianne Bride, had stayed on the ground.

“We felt safe up there. It is shocking, it is horrendous. You come out for a family day out, you do not expect to be stuck in a capsule for three hours,” said Ms Knagenhjelm.

As the tourists emerged, security in the area was extensive, with large blocks on the opposite side of the river to parliament cordoned off and a noticeable large police presence in train stations.

Although with scant information from high in the air, many came to the quick conclusion that it was a terrorist incident unfolding beneath them. “It is the first thing that jumps in your mind – because what normal person wants to attack parliament?” said Mr Hutchinson.

Being unable to move from the pod meant they “got their money’s worth” said Taylor Davis. “We were up there for three hours so I think we are good forever,” she said.