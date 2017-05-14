Tory suspended as racist tweet follows Irish Eurovision vote

A Conservative Party councillor has been suspended after a racist tweet was sent from his Twitter account when Ireland failed to give the UK any points in the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night.

Shortly after RTÉ host Nicky Byrne had informed the contest that Ireland’s 12 points had gone to Belgium, Nick Harrington tweeted: “#Eurovision2017 thanks Ireland. You can keep your f’king gypsies! Hard border coming folks!”

Mr Harrington is a Tory councillor for the Warwick area of Coventry. He subsequently removed the tweet and has appeared to delete the social media account - as clicking on it on Sunday led to a dead link.

Suspended from party

Andrew Mobbs, leader of Warwick District Council and leader of the Conservative group within the council, said Mr Harrington had been suspended from the party.

“I’m absolutely appalled by these comments and I have this morning suspended Cllr Harrington from our group and there will be an investigation. Our local Conservative association has also suspended him from the party,” he told The Irish Times.

“May I add that these comments absolutely do not reflect the views of myself and my colleagues, or the party.”

Surrey Police also said they have been “made aware” of Mr Harrington’s tweet.

They said: “Surrey Police have received numerous tweets in relation to Councillor Nick Harrington, the relevant Police force have been made aware.”