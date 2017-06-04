Timeline: London terror attack

––10.07pm - The London Ambulance Service is called to an incident at London Bridge.

––10.08pm - Police are called to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge. Witness accounts emerge of a van driving into a crowd of people at about 50mph and several bodies on the street.

––The van then continues down Borough High Street where it crashes outside the Barrow Boy and Banker pub and the attackers jump out.

––Witnesses report seeing attackers stabbing people in Borough Market along Stoney Street near Brindisa restaurant, El Pastor tapas restaurant, the Wheatsheaf Pub, Roast restaurant and Black and Blue restaurant. Their accounts of the violence are horrifying.

––10.14pm - London Ambulance Service paramedics arrive at the scene.

––10.16pm - Armed officers arrive on the scene and shoot the three attackers dead outside the Wheatsheaf Pub.

––11.46pm - Police issue the Run, Hide, Tell advice for the first time.

––11.55pm - British Transport Police confirm “multiple casualties”.

––12.30am - The prime minister, Theresa May, releases a statement saying the “terrible incident” was being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.

––12.51 am - Police say the Vauxhall incident is a stabbing and not connected to the situation at London Bridge and Borough Market.

––1.23am - Police carry out four controlled explosions in the London Bridge area.

––4am - In a press conference assistant chief commissioner Mike Rowley says six people have died and 20 casualties have been taken to London hospitals. He says three attackers wearing “hoax” suicide vests have been killed by police. One of the victims injured is a member of the British Transport Police, he says.Asst chief commissioner Rowley says: “The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call.”

––6.10am The London Ambulance service increases the number of injured to 48.

