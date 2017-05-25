Theresa May to confront Donald Trump over Manchester leaks

British prime minister Theresa May is expected to challenge Donald Trump over the repeated leaking of information on the Manchester attack when the two leaders meet on Thursday.

Sensitive details on the suicide bombing at Monday night’s pop concert that killed 22 people and injured 64 have appeared in the American media, infuriating the London government.

The BBC reported that Manchester police have stopped sharing information with the US after the leaks. Greater Manchester Police is hopeful of resuming normal intelligence relationships soon but was reported to be “furious” over the unauthorised leaks out of the US.

The name of the bomber, Salman Abedi (22), the Manchester-born son of Libyan descent, was reported by American television networks CBS and NBC on Tuesday before the UK authorities had agreed to release his identity.

On Wednesday, photographs purportedly showing bloodstained fragments of Abedi’s homemade bomb, including what seemed to be the remains of the device’s battery and detonator, appeared in the New York Times, hours after home secretary Amber Rudd asked US authorities not to leak material.

The images appeared to be taken as part of the forensic investigation of the scene of the bombing in the area between the Manchester Arena and Victoria Station that targeted people leaving the music venue at the end of the concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande.

The photographs also showed nuts and screws for shrapnel and a blue and black Karrimor rucksack that appeared to be carried by Abedi.

The newspaper’s report carried detailed information about the device and how it appears the young Manchester man might have carried out the attack, including preliminary findings by the British authorities that the small detonator switch was found in the bomber’s left hand.

“Law enforcement images of metal nuts and screws propelled by the blast, and of damage nearby, show that the bomb’s makeshift shrapnel penetrated metal doors and left deep scuffs in brick walls,” the New York Times reported.

Security relationship

The information had been shared between the countries as part of the long-standing security relationship between the transatlantic allies and cooperation between their intelligence services. The leaks are thought to have come from US law enforcement rather than from the White House.

Still, the escalating dispute over the release of information has soured relations between the countries ahead of Ms May’s meeting with Mr Trump at the Nato summit in Brussels.

The UK leader is expected to raise concerns with Mr Trump about the leaks and will push for Nato to join the coalition fighting Islamic State extremists in the Middle East.

Hours before the photos of the bomb fragments appeared in the US media, Ms Rudd had scolded the US security services saying that she was “irritated” by the releasing of the name of the bomber before it was made public in the UK.

“I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again,” she said.

Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council warned on Wednesday that the “underauthorised disclosure” of potential evidence was a breach of trust that had potentially undermined a “major counter-terrorism investigation.”

Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham criticised the US leaks, tweeting that he had complained to the acting US ambassador and “was assured they would stop.”

“They haven’t. Arrogant, wrong and disrespectful to GM [Greater Manchester],” he wrote.

Mr Burnham told BBC’s Newsnight that police had decided to take a “cautious approach” to releasing information “and yet the first reports were coming seemingly out of the United States”.

Manchester police continued making arrests in the investigation with the number of detentions rising to eight in the wake of the UK’s worst terrorist attack since the July 2005 bombings in London.

Police are trying to identify the network around Abedi that might have helped him construct the bomb and carry out the attack.

“It seems likely, possible, that he wasn’t doing this on his own,” said Ms Rudd.

Abedi lived with his brother on a council estate in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester. His parents, refugees from the Gaddafi regime in Libya, returned to their home country in recent years.

Arrests

The arrests include Abedi’s older brother and a woman in Blackley, north Manchester, in a series of police raids across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton. The woman was subsequently released without charge early on Thursday.

Three people were detained by police in south Manchester, while a fourth arrest took place in Wigan and a fifth in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Police raided an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester in the early hours of Thursday morning and carried out a controlled explosion.

The bomber’s father Ramadan Abedi and his younger brother Hashem Abedi were arrested by security forces in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Libyan officials said that Hashem knew about his brother’s plans to carry out the bombing.

Another son, Ismail (23), was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday.

The bomber is reported to have told his parents days before the attacks that he was leaving the family’s home in Libya to go on pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

Abedi’s sister, Jomana, said in an interview that her brother carried out Monday’s bombing because he wanted revenge for US air strikes in Syria.

“I think he saw children – Muslim children – dying everywhere and wanted revenge,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

“He saw the explosives America drops on children in Syria, and he wanted revenge. Where he got that is between him and God.”

The US military fired 59 Tomahawk missiles from warships in the Mediterranean at the al-Shayran air base near the Syrian city of Homs, where the Pentagon said chemical weapons were being stored.

Syrian officials said that six soldiers and nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the attack.