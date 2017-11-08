Theresa May summons under-fire Priti Patel back to the UK

Priti Patel, Britain’s international development secretary, abandoned a trip to Africa on Wednesday morning, as a scandal deepened that could lead to her resignation and the second departure from Theresa May’s cabinet within a week.

Ms Patel is under fire over a secret trip to Israel with a lobbyist, during which she held 12 meetings, including one with Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, without informing either the prime minister or Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary.

On Tuesday she admitted that, following the trip in August, she had wanted to give British aid money to the Israeli army in the Golan Heights. Her plans were scotched by UK officials, who said it was “not appropriate” for Britain to pay Israel to provide medical treatment there for Syrians displaced by civil war. The UK considers the Golan Heights, which Israel captured in 1967, to be part of Syria.

The prime minister’s office said it had only found out about Ms Patel’s proposal when it was reported by the BBC on Tuesday.

The department for international development confirmed on Wednesday that Ms Patel was on her way back to the UK. She had been due to stay in Uganda and Ethiopia with Liam Fox, the UK trade secretary, until Friday.

Opposition MPs in the UK have called for Ms Patel to resign, saying she may have breached the ministerial code of conduct in addition to giving a misleading account of her trip. The Palestinian ambassador to the UK said her trip was a “total contradiction” of Britain’s support for a two-state solution.

Downing Street backed Ms Patel on Tuesday, saying her visit had not harmed British interests and that “on no other occasions while a minister has she organised meetings with foreign governments outside the normal channels while on holiday”.

Yet on Tuesday night, the Sun newspaper reported that Ms Patel had not disclosed two further meetings in September – one with Israel’s public security minister Gilad Erdan in Westminster, the other with Israeli diplomat Yuval Rotam in at the UN in New York. She had met both men on her trip to Israel.

Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper, separately reported on Wednesday morning that Ms Patel had visited the Golan Heights to see an Israeli defence force hospital, during her trip to Israel. The Israeli foreign ministry said it could not comment on Ms Patel’s itinerary.

Ms May appears reluctant to sack Ms Patel, a Brexiter popular with the right wing of the Conservative party. Last week Michael Fallon, the defence minister, resigned after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. Ms May’s deputy, Damian Green, is under investigation by the cabinet office in relation to sexual harassment allegations, while Mr Johnson has been criticised for incorrect remarks that may have endangered the safety of a British woman imprisoned in Iran.

‘Family holiday’

Ms Patel has not disclosed whether she received any hospitality on the trip, which she described as a “family holiday”. Her meetings were organised by Stuart Polak, honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel, and chairman of the advisory board of TWC Associates, a lobbying firm whose clients include the taxi app Gett and miner Sirius Minerals.

Lord Polak was also present at Ms Patel’s September meetings. His flight to New York was paid for by ISHRA, an Israeli consulting firm that prides itself on “targeted networking”.

The department for international development has not clarified whether any government policy changed as a result as Ms Patel’s trip. Alistair Burt, a junior minister, told MPs that she had proposed “more co-operation between the UK and the Israeli aid agency”, and that the department was now “working hard” on that.

Ms Patel also commissioned civil servants to do work on disability matters, after meeting with charities in Israel. That raises the prospect that the unauthorised meetings, at which no officials were present, will affect how Britain’s aid budget is spent.

The foreign office only became aware of the visit on August 24th, the day that politician Yair Lapid tweeted a photograph of himself and Ms Patel. Downing Street did not become aware until November 3rd. “Clearly procedures didn’t work, and we need to address that,” Ms May’s office said.

One former UK official said that while there was a low risk that Ms Patel had revealed information that could compromise her or UK security, the British intelligence services “won’t be particularly pleased” at her unauthorised contact with senior Israeli politicians and officials.

“They’ll be thinking ‘Oh God, the Israelis should not be allowed to get away with this sort of thing’,” said the former official. “Israel takes more risks than other democracies . . . Developing a relationship with senior figures in the UK cabinet is an opportunity they wouldn’t miss.”

None of Ms Patel’s meetings in Israel involved Palestinian politicians or groups. “How could a cabinet minister try to funnel funding for one side and pretend the other side is not existing?” Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, said on ITV News.

“This is a bad reflection on us as Palestinians, that \Theresa May] is not taking a stand against a cabinet minister that is supporting the Israeli occupation and the Israel Defence Forces.”

Backtracked

Last Friday, Ms Patel claimed that Mr Johnson had been aware of her trip. On Monday she backtracked, apologising and admitting that her meetings had taken place without the foreign secretary knowing beforehand.

On Tuesday, Mr Burt indicated there had been a breach of protocol by confirming that no one at the foreign office had prior warning of Ms Patel’s meetings with Israeli politicians and officials.

In parliament, Hugo Swire, a Conservative MP, said the trip raised questions about lobbyists’ influence. The Conservative Friends of Israel is one of the most well-connected groups at Westminster.

“What people want is transparency and accountability,” said Sir Hugo, a former foreign office minister. “It is time, finally, to address the issue of privileged access and lobbying and funding, if we are not to have this repeating time and time again.”

Crispin Blunt, another Conservative MP, said that ministers needed to “understand all the perspectives around” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017