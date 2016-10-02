Theresa May says Brexit process to begin next March

Britain looks set to leave the European Union by summer 2019 after triggering the formal process to pull out before the end of March next year, Theresa May has said.

The prime minister said Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty will be triggered in the first three months of 2017, marking the start of the two-year process to enact Brexit.

The process can be extended beyond two years if Britain and all other EU countries unanimously agree, but that prospect is seen as unlikely.

She made the announcement after revealing plans for a “Great Repeal Bill” to transpose all EU law applying to the UK into domestic law, ready for the day the country leaves the union.

Ahead of her speech on Brexit at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Mrs May told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “As you know, I have been saying that we wouldn’t trigger it before the end of this year so that we get some preparation in place.

“But yes, I will be saying in my speech today that we will trigger (Article 50) before the end of March next year.”

Mrs May said her British government is talking to businesses to find out what sort of deal they want from the country’s exit negotiations. “I want the right deal for trade in goods and services,” she told the Andrew Marr Show when asked how important it was for British business to have tariff free access to the EU single market.

“What we are doing at the moment, what (Brexit minister) David Davis and his department are doing, is listening to businesses here in the UK, listening to different sectors, finding out what it is that is most important to them.”

Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out how an EU country might voluntarily leave the union.

It says: “Any member state may decide to withdraw from the union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.”

It specifies that a leaver should notify the European council of its intention, negotiate a deal on its withdrawal and establish legal grounds for a future relationship with the EU.

On the European side, the agreement needs a qualified majority of member states and consent of the European parliament.