Theresa May’s decision to politicise London attack not without risk

As attack took place in London, raft of polls confirmed electoral race was tightening

Denis Staunton London Editor

Theresa May at Downing Street as she prepares to deliver a statement on Saturday night’s attack in London. Photograph: EPA/Will Oliver

Theresa May at Downing Street as she prepares to deliver a statement on Saturday night’s attack in London. Photograph: EPA/Will Oliver

It was just after 7am on Sunday when the Conservatives became the first of Britain’s main parties to announce it was suspending its national general election campaign in response to Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.