Theresa May’s decision to politicise London attack not without risk
As attack took place in London, raft of polls confirmed electoral race was tightening
Theresa May at Downing Street as she prepares to deliver a statement on Saturday night’s attack in London. Photograph: EPA/Will Oliver
It was just after 7am on Sunday when the Conservatives became the first of Britain’s main parties to announce it was suspending its national general election campaign in response to Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London.