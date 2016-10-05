Theresa May outlines vision for UK after Brexit

Theresa May has outlined a vision for Britain after Brexit which would see a bigger role for the state in shaping the economy, controlling immigration and promoting social mobility. Signalling a sharp break with decades of economic liberalism in her party, she said the vote for Brexit was a rejection, not just of the European Union, but of an entire social and economic order. “It was about a sense – deep, profound and let’s face it often justified – that many people have today that the world works well for a privileged few, but not for them.

“It was a vote not just to change Britain’s relationship with the European Union, but to call for a change in the way our country works – and the people for whom it works – forever,” she said.

The prime minister said she would seek a Brexit deal which would allow British companies to continue to trade freely with the EU and would maintain co-operation in law enforcement and counter-terrorism work.

But she repeated her pledge to regain control of immigration and to remove Britain from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Domestic policy

Most of the speech, which closed the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, focused on domestic policy and on Ms May’s view of the proper role of government.

She outlined an industrial strategy that would identify industries of strategic importance and support them through tax and trade policies, infrastructure spending and training.

“It’s about doing what every other major and growing economy in the world does. Not just sitting back and seeing what happens – but putting in place a plan and getting on with the job,” she said.

She promised to intervene in markets that were not serving consumers’ interests, to crack down on tax dodging businesses, and to oblige companies to have workers’ representatives on their boards. She said she would use social policy to create a more meritocratic society by confronting long-standing injustices and barriers to progress for working class people and those from ethnic minorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want us to be a country where it doesn’t matter where you were born, who your parents are, where you went to school, what your accent sounds like, what god you worship, whether you’re a man or a woman, gay or straight, or black or white.

“All that should matter is the talent you have and how hard you’re prepared to work,” she said.

Xenophobic

Opposition parties said the Conservatives in Birmingham had shown themselves to be xenophobic and narrow-minded by calling for tougher curbs on immigration and for companies to make public the number of non-British workers they employ.

The Trade Union Congress gave a cautious welcome to Ms May’s promise to introduce worker directors on to company boards but business groups condemned the proposal.

“Placing workers or consumers on boards can be a solution for some firms, but may not be the only or even best way of changing company culture,” said Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry.