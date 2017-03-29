Theresa May faces reality as Brexit begins

British prime minister Theresa May adopted a conciliatory tone at the start of the UK’s negotiations to leave the EU, stressing the shared interests on both sides and playing down her threat to leave the bloc without a deal.

Her letter to European Council president Donald Tusk, which he received on Wednesday, begins with an assertion that the UK shares European values and wants the EU to succeed and prosper.

“We want to make sure that Europe remains strong and prosperous and is capable of projecting its values, leading in the world, and defending itself from security threats,” Ms May writes.

“We want the UK, through a new deep and special partnership with a strong EU, to play its full part in achieving these goals.”

In the letter, Ms May implicitly accepts that the UK will have to make an exit payment to the EU, telling Mr Tusk that the two sides need to discuss “how we determine a fair settlement of the UK’s rights and obligations as a departing member state, in accordance with the law and in the spirit of the UK’s continuing partnership with the EU”.

She also acknowledges the need for transitional arrangements after the UK leaves the bloc, saying that both sides would benefit from “implementation periods” to adjust to the new situation.

Theresa May's Brexit letter

She restates her commitment to maintaining the Common Travel Area and avoiding a hard Border, adding that the Brexit talks should “make sure that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU does not harm the Republic of Ireland”.

The narrow limits of Ms May’s room for manoeuvre in the negotiations is unchanged, however.

She repeats that the UK will leave the single market, although she does not mention the EU customs union.

Nevertheless, she makes clear that her approach remains the same as she set out in her Lancaster House speech in January, when she said that the UK would leave the customs union’s common external tariff.

Negotiating agenda

Ms May’s letter highlights one of the first issues on the negotiating agenda - the sequence of the talks.

She appears to accept that the Brexit talks will begin with the issue of the divorce settlement, but she also calls for an early start to negotiations on a broader agreement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

The EU has shown signs of flexibility on the timetable for negotiations, so parallel talks on both elements could begin soon after the divorce talks get under way.

Despite her earlier assertion that no deal with the EU would be better than a bad deal for the UK, the prime minister tells Mr Tusk that she will work hard to avoid leaving the bloc without an agreement.

However, in a scarcely-veiled threat, she warns that “a failure to reach agreement would mean our co-operation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened”.

Ms May’s letter and her statement to the House of Commons have made the best of the poor hand she has dealt herself by ruling out membership of the single market and the EU customs union and by promising an end to the European Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in the UK.

In an attempt to prepare her own party for the reality ahead, she has acknowledged that the UK will lose influence over decisions that affect its economy.

EU leaders are likely to respond with warm words and a promise to make the negotiations succeed, but with no change to their fundamental position that the UK cannot have a better deal outside the EU than the one it enjoyed as a member.