Theresa May denies ‘muddled thinking’ over Brexit

British prime minister Theresa May has denied her Government is suffering from “muddled thinking” over Brexit.

She insisted she will be able to secure control over immigration to the UK as well as favourable trading terms with the European Union during Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to Sky News television, Mrs May reiterated her belief that the trade versus immigration control issue is not “binary”.

“Often people talk in terms as if somehow we are leaving the EU but we still want to kind of keep bits of membership of the EU,” she said.

“We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer. So the question is what is the right relationship for the UK to have with the European Union when we are outside.

“We will be able to have control of our borders, control of our laws. This is what people were voting for on June 23. But of course we still want the best possible deal for us, companies to be able to trade, UK companies to be able to trade in and operate within the European Union and also European companies to be able to trade with the UK and operate within the UK.”

The potential shape of the UK’s Brexit deal has dominated the domestic political landscape since the UK voted to the leave the European Union on June 23rd last year.

Critics believe it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the British government to secure access to the single market while also demanding full control of the UK’s borders.

But Mrs May said: “It’s wrong to look at this as just a binary issue as to either you have control of immigration or you have a good trade deal.

“I don’t see it as a binary issue. We will outside the European Union be able to have control of immigration and be able to set our rules for people coming to the UK from member states of the European Union but we also as part of that Brexit deal will be working to get the best possible deal in the trading relationship with the European Union.”

Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK’s former top EU diplomat, shocked Westminster and Brussels with his resignation from the role on Tuesday.

Mrs May was asked during her interview on the Sophy Ridge On Sunday show on Sky News if Sir Ivan’s assessment, set out in an email to staff, that there was “muddled thinking” over Brexit was accurate.

She said: “Not at all and if I can just come back to the last point just to reiterate this last point because I think it’s very important.

“Anybody who looks at this question of free movement and trade as a sort of zero sum game is approaching it in the wrong way.

“I’m ambitious for what we can get for the UK in terms of our relationship with the European Union because I also think that’s going to be good for the European Union.

“Our thinking on this isn’t muddled at all.

“Yes, we have been taking time, I said we wouldn’t trigger Article 50 immediately, some said we should, Jeremy Corbyn said we should, but actually there hadn’t been any plans made for Brexit so it was important for us to take some time to actually look at the issues, look at the complexity of the issues, and that’s why as I say we didn’t trigger immediately but we will trigger by the end of March this year.”

Mrs May said she was concentrating on “not the means to the end but what the outcome is” as she looks ahead to negotiating the UK’s divorce from Brussels.

PA