Theresa May calls for general election on June 8th

British prime minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8th, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London.

Sterling rose against the dollar after Ms May made the surprise announcement outside her Downing Street office.

“I have just chaired a meeting of the cabinet where we agreed that the government should call a General Election to be held on the 8th of June,” Ms May said.

She said when she became prime minister the country needed stability. She has delivered that, she said. And she has delivered on the referendum result. Britain is leaving the EU and there can be no turning back, she said.

“I want to explain the reasons for that decision, what will happen next and the choice facing the British people when you come to vote in this election.

“Last summer, after the country voted to leave the European Union, Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership, and since I became prime Minister the Government has delivered precisely that.

“Despite predictions of immediate financial and economic danger, since the referendum we have seen consumer confidence remain high, record numbers of jobs, and economic growth that has exceeded all expectations.

“We have also delivered on the mandate that we were handed by the referendum result.”

The prime minister had repeatedly denied that she would call an election before the next scheduled poll in 2020. But following a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street she said she would go to the country this year.

Ms May’s Conservatives, who were split on the issue of European Union membership ahead of last year’s referendum, are currently far ahead of Labour, the main opposition party, according to opinion polls.

Members of Parliament have reacted on social media to the news . Andy Burnham, the Labour MP for Leith who ran for leadership of the Labour Party in 2015, accused Ms May and the Conservatives of putting the party’s interests “before the national interest”. Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, echoed Mr Burnham’s statement, saying: “So much for putting party before country”.

Douglas Carswell, who defected as a Conservative MP to Ukip in 2014 before quitting Ukip in March, said: “If you voted UKIP in 2015, it’s job done”.

Deputy leader of the Scottish National Party Angus Robertson, said: “Whatever happened to ‘now is not the time’? UK General Election: 8th June. Straight choice in Scotland between theSNP and Tories. #VoteSNP”.

Wire services