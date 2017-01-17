Theresa May: Brexit will create ‘stronger, more united’ country

UK prime minister Theresa May has opened her speech on Brexit by saying she wants the UK’s exit from the EU to create a “stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking” country.

“People voted (for Brexit) with their eyes open, accepting that the road ahead would be uncertain at times... but would lead to a brighter future for their children and grandchildren and it is the job of this government to deliver it,” said Ms May.

“I want us to be a truly global Britain, the best friend and neighbour to our European partners but a country that reaches beyond the borders of Europe too.

“I want Britain to be what we have the potential, talent and ambition to be. A great global trading nation that is respected around the world and strong, confident and united at home.”

“We are leaving the European Union but we are not leaving Europe.”

Former MP and deputy leader of the Conservative Party Michael Portillo told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday morning that he does not anticipate the restoration of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic and believes the border will be outside Northern Ireland. People and goods will continue to move freely between North and South and Great Britain will impose controls between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, he said.

Watch a live stream of Theresa May's Brexit speech

“It is essential that there will be no border of the old sort. We have to ensure that the benefits from the Good Friday Agreement and the new political reality survive.”

On RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, former Northern Secretary Theresa Villiers said Northern Ireland will always have a special relationship with the EU because of the shared border with the Republic, but she did not think it would be possible for Northern Ireland to have a special legal status within the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal should be a settlement with the European Union that keeps both sides happy,” she said.

“The key priority should be to keep the border open. It doesn’t have to be a hard border.

“Sharing information on emigration on both sides of the border will continue.”

Ms May has said she wants a new partnership “between an independent, self-governing, global Britain” and the EU.

“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.

“We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave,” she will say.

Ms May will signal her determination to strike new trade deals with countries outside the EU, something which would be impossible if Britain remains in the EU’s customs union after Brexit.

She will say: “I want us to be a truly global Britain – the best friend and neighbour to our European partners, but a country that reaches beyond the borders of Europe too. A country that gets out into the world to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.

“I want Britain to be what we have the potential and ambition to be: a great, global trading nation that is respected around the world and strong, confident and united at home.”