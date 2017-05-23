The dead, missing and injured: stories of Manchester bomb victims emerge

Ten of the 22 fatalities in Manchester have been identified so far. They include an eight-year-old girl, one 18-year-old student, a 28-year-old man and parents who were at Manchester Arena to collect their children.

Families and friends of victims killed in the blast, the worst terrorist attack in Britain since the 7/7 attacks in 2005, have paid tribute to their lives.

Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old from Bury, and Kelly Brewster, a 32-year-old office worker from Sheffield, were named overnight as victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. Alison Howe and Lisa Lees, two friends who were waiting at the venue to pick up their daughters, were also named as among the dead on Wednesday morning.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell (15) died in the Manchester bombing.

Olivia’s mother, Charlotte Campbell, announced on Facebook in the early hours of Wednesday morning that her “darling precious gorgeous girl” had died. “Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much,” she added.

Olivia (15), who attended Tottington high school in Bury, was with her friend Adam Lawler, who was found in hospital.

Like many lost in the aftermath of the blast, Campbell was the subject of a huge social media campaign to find her. Her mother told BBC Radio 4 yesterday about her desperate attempts to make contact with her daughter:

“I’m at home phoning everybody: hospitals, police, the centres that the children have been put in. Her dad’s in Manchester looking for her. I’ve got friends looking for her. I’ve got people I don’t even know looking for her, people messaging me, saying we’ve got her photo, looking for her, we’ll get in contact if we see her. And I’m just hearing nothing. Her phone’s dead,” she said.

“They’ve basically told me to stay put and wait for a phone call. I daren’t leave the house just in case she somehow gets home.”

Kelly Brewster

Kelly Brewster, a 32-year-old office worker from Sheffield, was killed in the explosion, her boyfriend said.

Brewster had attended the Ariana Grande concert with her sister Claire and niece, Hollie Booth. They were both injured in the attack and are being treated in hospital.

Her boyfriend, Ian Winslow, announced the news on Facebook:

“Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday,” he said.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.”

Brewster had put a deposit on a house with Winslow just the day before the attack, the Daily Mail reported

Ian’s father, John, told the paper that “Kelly was a lovely lass. When I think of her now, all I remember is her smile.

“She used to come round to our house all the time, for Christmas and everything. Ian’s seven-year-old daughter absolutely idolised her. Kelly really took her under her wing, she was like a big sister. They went for holidays in London together.”

He added: “They were both looking forward to a bright future and sharing their lives together.”

Her uncle, Paul Dryhurst, earlier described how she had been caught up in the blast: “Kelly has shielded Hollie and Claire from the damage. The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her,” he said. “When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs. They are both currently in hospital

Saffie Rose Roussos

Saffie Rose Roussos, eight, one of the victims of the bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured. Photograph: PA Wire

An eight-year-old girl, who was described by her school as “simply beautiful”, was the youngest fatality named so far of the suicide bomber who struck at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Saffie Rose was one of 22 children, teenagers and adults who died in an attack which left at least 59 people suffering shrapnel wounds from the blast.

Saffie, a pupil at Tarleton Community primary school near Preston, Lancashire, was with her mother Lisa and sister Ashlee Bromwich to watch Grande, who counts children from primary age through to their late teens as fans.

It is understood Saffie’s mother and sister are being treated in hospital.

Chris Upton, her school principal, said Saffie was “simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word”.

“She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

The news of her death had come as a tremendous shock, he added. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

Georgina Callander

Georgina Callander with Ariana Grande in an image Instagrammed two years ago. Photograph: georgina.bethany/Instagram

Eighteen-year-old Georgina Callander was the first confirmed fatality in Manchester on Tuesday.

Callander, who was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, sent a Twitter message to Grande on Sunday, saying: “So excited to see you tomorrow.”

She had previously posted a photograph of herself with the singer taken in 2015 on her Instagram account.

Runshaw College said: “It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College . . . Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss.”

The college said it was offering counselling with a dedicated student support team to people close to the teenager.

John Atkinson

John-Atkinson (28) from Bury: Friends said he had died in the terror attack.

Friends of John Atkinson (26), from Radcliffe, said he had died in the terror attack and paid tribute to him in the Manchester Evening News.

On Facebook, one friend, Taliè Andrèa, called him “a beautiful soul”. Tracey Crolla wrote: “Thinking of all the Atkinsons at this very sad time. John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone x x.”

Nana Julie Mills said: “Just heard one of my good friends whom I’ve known since he was a little boy passed away last night. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP John Atkinson.”

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees

Sasha Howe posted these pictures of her mother Alison Howe (right) and her mother’s friend Lisa Lees on Facebook.

Alison (45) from Royton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing by relatives along with her friend, Lisa Lees. It has been reported that both had gone to Manchester Arena to pick up their daughters. A family member wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday: “They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazinug to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx”.

Angelika and Marcin Klis

Angelika and Marcin Klis, aged 40 and 42 respectively had been waiting for their daughters at Manchester Arena.

The Polish embassy in London confirmed that two of its citizens had been killed, Angelika and Marcin Klis, aged 40 and 42 respectively. The Polish foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, said they had been waiting for their daughters at the arena.

Mr Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station: “The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe.”

Yesterday York College student Alex Klis said she was looking for her parents. In a post shared widely on Facebook she wrote: “Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack.”

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett (29) who went missing after he became separated from friends at the concert, was also killed. His partner, Russell Hayward, said in a statement posted on Twitter: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will X."

Hett's brother, Dan, tweeted: "They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken."

Dan had been looking his brother on Tuesday, the day after the terrorist attack.

Dan said his brother was due to go travelling to America for a two-month holiday on Wednesday.

Before news of his death on Wednesday, Hett’s stepmother Kathryn said on Tuesday: “We just heard he was there with friends and got separated from them. We haven’t seen him since. His phone’s off now. You can’t help thinking the longer it goes on, the worst could have happened.

“He’s got so many friends, he has a huge network. If he was safe he would have made an attempt to get in touch with somebody.”

*****

Throughout Tuesday the relatives of at least 15 teenagers and adults, aged between 14 and 44, continued increasingly desperate searches for their missing loved ones.

Deborah Hutchinson, from Gateshead, travelled to Manchester on Tuesday morning in the hope of finding her teenage daughter, Courtney Boyle, who has been missing since the attack. In an appeal on Facebook, she wrote that Courtney was with her partner, Philip Tron, and by 8am on Tuesday neither had been located.

She wrote: “My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing tonight in a attack at Manchester tonight please share and help find them I need them home safe xX.”

Family members of a young couple, Chloe Rutherford (17) and Liam Curry (19), from South Shields, were also in Manchester searching for them.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were reported missing after the Manchester bombing

A relative, Bernard Wills (36), said everyone was trying to do their bit.

“They are a great young couple, really loving, with a bright future ahead and there’s nobody that doesn’t like them,” he said.

“Nobody ever has a bad word to say about them, so we’re all a bit worried.

“I think it was Liam’s treat to Chloe this time, they’d gone down to enjoy a night away together.”

The search for missing victims was complicated by the sharing on social media of apparently fake reports of victims.

On the tiny Hebridean island of Barra, islanders were waiting for news of two teenagers who had travelled to Manchester for their first concert. Laura MacIntyre (15), went missing along with her close friend Eilidh MacLeod.

Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod were reported missing after the Manchester bombing.

Laura was found in hospital with very serious burns on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re just getting confirmation of that ourselves,” said Donald Manford, a local councillor and great uncle of Eilidh. “She is very seriously injured and ill,” he said.

Manford said he had yet to hear any word about Eilidh (14). “She’s a very vibrant young person, who’s very involved in the community. When we have ceilidhs, she’s a dancer and a piper,” he said earlier on Tuesday. “It’s a very anxious time.”

Eilidh’s mother, Marion, had been waiting in a hotel to hear from them when the concert ended. She received a text message to say they would be out soon. She arrived to see people running out of the building and began a desperate search for the girls, calling hospitals and visiting hotels.

MacNeil said the 1,000 islanders were now feeling extremely tense after so long without news. “Everyone hopes against hope as time goes on,” he said. “People are in shock. If you don’t know the kids, you will know their parents or their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.”

Another of the missing was Kaia Kopusar (17).

Her friend Ecrin Javakovic said Kaia was from France and had travelled to Manchester for the gig. “There is still no news of her,” she said. Kaia’s parents, who are in France, had been phoning hospitals in Manchester for news of her but had heard nothing, Javakovic said.

The family and friends of 14-year-old Nell Jones used the hashtag PrayforNell to appeal for help in finding the teenager. Nell, a pupil at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, who attended the concert on crutches, has not been heard from since the concert.

Denis Oliver, principal at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, said: “We are this morning offering support to a number of students and their families who were affected by the shocking events in Manchester last evening.

“We believe that one student remains unaccounted for and I have spoken directly with the family.

“This is an unbelievably difficult time for everyone affected by this terrible incident and our thoughts are with the families most affected.”

York College student Alex Klis has made an appeal to find her parents, Angelika and Marcin, who have not been seen since the blast.

In a Facebook post, she said: “Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing.”

A spokesperson from York College said they understood two students had been affected by the blast. In a statement the college said: “One student sustained a head injury, the other is searching for her missing parents. We will do all we can to help and support those affected by this awful tragedy, and we are shocked and deeply saddened by what has happened.”

Guardian service