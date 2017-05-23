Taoiseach expresses sympathy after ‘vile’ Manchester terror attack

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has expressed his sadness at the explosion in Manchester on Monday night.

Mr Kenny said on Twitter: “Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, their families & all those affected by the atrocity in Manchester. We are heartbroken for all.”

In a separate statement, the Taoiseach said: “The vile acts carried out in Manchester last night are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few. Those beliefs have no place in our society.

“The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country, and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said Ireland stands by “our nearest neighbour” following the terrorist attack which has killed at least 22 people with more than 50 people injured. “I am shocked and horrified by the large loss of life in Manchester last night and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK, especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester,” Minister Flanagan said.

“The Consular Section of my Department, in conjunction with our Embassy in London is monitoring the situation and we are not at this time aware of any Irish citizens affected.”

The explosion happened just after 10.30pm on Monday night, after a concert by the US singer Ariana Grande. There are currently no reports that any Irish were injured in the explosion.

Anyone with concerns for Irish citizens in Manchester can contact the Consular Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs on 353 1 408 2000 or the embassy in London on +44 207 235 2171.