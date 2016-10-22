Suspicious device declared ‘not viable’ in Devon

A suspicious device found at an address in Devon, England, has been declared not viable.

The device was found on Saturday by police investigating the discovery of a package at a tube station in London.

Officers from Metropolitan Police discovered the item at Tudor Road, Newton Abbot, on Saturday and evacuated the property and surrounding area.

A 200m cordon has now been lifted.

In a statement, police said: “Work has been carried out and it has now been confirmed the device is not viable.

“Work continues with Devon and Cornwall police at the scene.”

Members of Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism unit are also involved in the investigation.

On Thursday, a controlled detonation was carried out on a suspicious object at North Greenwich station, close to the O2 complex in southeast London.

A 19-year-old suspect arrested on Friday remains in police custody following the incident, which sparked a major security scare.

Tube incident

During Thursday’s security scare, British transport police were called to the station after train staff reported finding a “suspicious item” on a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee line.

Officers evacuated the station and it remained shut for several hours as specialist teams worked to make the item safe.

No details about the device have been officially released but reports suggested it was handed to a Tube driver and contained wires and possibly a clock.

