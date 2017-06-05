Suspension of electioneering in response to London attack

Campaigning in Britain’s general election will resume on Tuesday after a brief suspension in response to Saturday’s attack near London Bridge which killed seven people and injured 48.

Labour and the Conservatives were already trading accusations on Sunday night in the wake of the attack, which was the third major terrorist incident in Britain in three months.

Police on Sunday arrested 12 people in the east London district of Barking following a raid on a flat occupied by one of the three attackers, who were shot dead by armed police on Saturday night.

Police fired 50 bullets to kill the three men because they believed they were wearing suicide belts, although the canisters tied around their waists later proved to be hoaxes.

The police won praise for the speed of their response to the attack, with all three attackers dead within eight minutes of the first emergency call.

The attack began shortly before 10pm on Saturday when a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge.

Three men jumped out of the vehicle, carrying long knives, and went on a rampage through crowded streets nearby, stabbing people at random. Some 21 of the 48 people who were injured were still seriously ill in hospital on Sunday night.

Tough new policies

Theresa May used a statement outside Downing Street on Sunday to promise tough new policies to combat extremism and tougher sentences for terrorism- related offences. Labour accused the prime minister of politicising the attack, and Jeremy Corbyn criticised her record as home secretary.

“You cannot protect the public on the cheap. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts. Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation, but she accused them of ‘crying wolf’,” Mr Corbyn said in a speech in Carlisle.

The Labour leader also criticised Ms May for refusing to publish a government report about the funding of jihadist groups, which is believed to focus on the role of Saudi Arabia. The home office admitted last week that the report, which was commissioned in 2015, may never be published because of its “very sensitive” contents.

“We do need to have some difficult conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fuelled extremist ideology. It is no good Theresa May suppressing a report into the foreign funding of extremist groups. We have to get serious about cutting off the funding to these terror networks, including Isis here and in the Middle East,” Mr Corbyn said.

Soundbites

The Conservatives rounded on Mr Corbyn last night, with security minister Ben Wallace accusing the Labour leader of attempting to run away from his record on counter-terrorism policy.

“He has boasted about opposing every single counter-terror law, opposed the use of shoot-to-kill, and gave cover to the IRA when they bombed and shot our citizens. Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his desperate promises and evasive soundbites three days out from polling day.”

Britain will observe a minute’s silence at 11am on Tuesday, and flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings. The political parties agreed, however, that the general election should go ahead on Thursday.

A number of opinion polls over the weekend showed the contest tightening further, with one poll putting the Conservatives just one point ahead of Labour. The Conservatives are ahead in all polls, however, and one puts the party 12 points ahead of Labour.