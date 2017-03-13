Sturgeon plans second Scottish independence referendum

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she plans to trigger another independence referendum.

She said the new poll should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, nce the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union have become clear.

Ms Sturgeon has previously called for Scotland to be allowed to strike its own deal with the EU after Brexit is completed.

Speaking at Bute House in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: “In my view it is important that Scotland is able to exercise the right to choose our own future at a time when the options are clearer than they are now, but before it is too late to decide our own path.”

Since the UK vote to leave the European Union, Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said a second independence referendum is “highly likely”.

When asked if she thought she could win such a vote, she said she believed she could.

Up to now, most polls show support for independence in Scotland has barely shifted from around 45 per cent since 2014, and that most Scots do not want another vote on secession.

Scots voted 62 per cent to 38 per cent to remain the EU while the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The timing of the Brexit negotiations are not within the control of the Scottish Government. However, we must plan on the basis of what we do know now and what we know is that on the timetable set out by the prime minister, the shape of the Brexit deal will become clear in the autumn of next year ahead of ratification votes by other EU countries.

“That is therefore the earliest point at which a referendum would be appropriate.”

British prime minister Theresa May is poised to this week launch the two-year process of taking the country out of the EU.