Sterling tumbles after exit poll predicts Tories come up short

The pound plunged following the shock exit poll that indicated that the Conservatives have fallen short of an overall majority in London’s House of Commons, resulting in a prospective hung parliament.

Sterling fell over 1.5 per cent to €1.27 US dollars following the poll, which shows the Conservatives are set to be the largest party, but 12 seats short of the 326 required for a parliamentary majority.

Against the euro, the pound plummeted over 1 per cent to €1.13.

If the poll is proved correct, a resurgent Labour will end up with 266 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 14 and the SNP on 34.

James Knightley, senior economist at ING, said: “Given Labour’s left wing tax and spend manifesto and desire to nationalise the utility, rail and mail industries, markets are not going to react well if this is the outcome.

“The fear of higher deficits and national debt is leading to a spike in government bond yields. Meanwhile the greater chance of a Scottish Independence referendum in the next couple of years (Labour may have to offer this to get the support of the SNP) will intensify political uncertainty and it is already weighing heavily on the pound.”

