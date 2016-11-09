‘Some loss of life’ after tram derails in London

There has been “some loss of life” and dozens of people have been injured after a tram derailed in derailed in south London.

Emergency services are still working at the scene near Sandilands tram stop in Croydon to free people trapped, British Transport Police (BTP)said.

More than 50 people were injured when the crowded rush-hour two-carriage tram tipped onto its side next to an underpass near the stop at around 6.10am on Wednesday.

Robin Smith assistant chief constable of BTP said: “It is too early for us to confirm numbers but we are working hard to assess the ongoing incident and we are continuing to focus on recovery efforts.”

Images from the scene show the vehicle on its side next to an underpass near the Sandilands tram stop.

The tram appeared to have derailed at a point at which the track branches.

People living nearby told of hearing a loud noise and seeing the injured being carried off on stretchers.

London Ambulance Service said: “We have treated a number of patients and over 50 have been taken to hospital.”

St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, is treating 20 people. A spokesman said: “Of these 20 patients, four are seriously injured. All patients are being cared for by our clinical teams.”

London Fire Brigade sent eight fire engines and more than 70 firefighters to the scene at Addiscombe Road.

Station manager Joe Kenny said: “Firefighters have released a number of people and two people remain trapped.

“All the emergency services are working closely together to help those involved in this incident.”

Croydon resident Hannah Collier (23) said: “I heard a massive crash at about 6.15am, then heard shouting, then the emergency services arrived.

“They started bringing up the casualties, some very seriously injured. People were carried away on stretchers.”

Adil Salahi, whose property overlooks the track, said the noise he heard was “sudden”.

The 76-year-old said: “It was about 6.10 or 6.15 and because I was praying I could not move and try to check what it is. I thought it was something in the garage doors. Then I thought it was some lorry.”

London’s only tram network operates in the south of the capital, from Wimbledon to Beckenham Junction, Elmers End and New Addington, via Croydon.

More than 27 million passengers used the service in 2015/16.

The system uses a combination of on-street and segregated running for the 27km (17 miles) of track.

PA