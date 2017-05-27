Severe delays on British Airways flights after global IT outage

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights being held on runways

 

British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.

“We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning,” a BA spokeswoman said. “We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Others reported they were unable to check in for their flights online.

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.