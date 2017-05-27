Severe delays on British Airways flights after global IT outage

British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.

“We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning,” a BA spokeswoman said. “We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

Sat on plane at Heathrow for hour and a half now. @British_Airways Captain describes IT problem as "catastrophic". Can we revert to manual? — Martyn Kent (@martyn_kent) May 27, 2017

were delayed but no one knows how long and were not allowed to buy food or drink! Thanks #britishairways pic.twitter.com/ZEhGcDTqMt — emma kate (@emma_sweede) May 27, 2017

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Others reported they were unable to check in for their flights online.

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.