Seven arrests after raids in response to Westminster terror incident

Armed police carried out overnight raids in London, Birmingham and other areas and made a number of arrests in response to Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Westminster.

Metropolitan Police senior anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said seven people had been arrested after six properties were targeted by police investigating the worst single attack in Britain for more than a decade.

The death toll has been revised down from five to four, Mr Rowley said, with 29 people treated in hospital including seven who remain in a critical condition.

The four dead people were the attacker, the unarmed police man he stabbed PC Keith Palmer, and a woman in her mid 40s and a man in his mid 50s who were knocked down as the terrorist sped across Westminster Bridge in his car.

The woman has been named as Spanish citizen Aysha Frade who worked as a teacher in London, was a mother of two and had family in the Spanish town of Betanzos.

After mowing down dozens of pedestrians the assailant, who was carrying two knives, stabbed PC Palmer to death inside the grounds of parliament.

Police shot the attacker, described as “a thick-set man in black clothes”, killing him. British counter-terrorism police were investigating both his background and the reasons for the attack which they described as a “marauding terrorist incident”.

Mr Rowley said police knew the identity of the attacker but declined to give any details. He said the man was thought to be inspired by Islamist-related international terrorism.

‘Acted alone’

“It is still our belief - which continues to be born out by our investigation - that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism,” he said. “To be explicit - at this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public.”

“Clearly our investigation is ongoing - developing all the time - and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates.”

In Birmingham, West Midlands Police referred inquiries about the operation on Hagley Road in the city to the Metropolitan Police. A witness who works nearby told the Press Association: “The man from London lived here.”

Officers stormed a second-floor flat above a row of shops on Hagley Road at around 11pm, the witness said.

He added that a number of people had been arrested.

One of the flat’s windows was covered in cardboard, with non-uniformed officers spotted taking pieces of equipment into the property.

As he was describing the events, the witness was interrupted by a police officer, who had been guarding the scene. He had his details taken and was convinced to go to a police station with another officer.

Pedestrians

The incident in London began at around 2.40pm when a dark-coloured Hyundai i40 drove on to a pavement on Westminster Bridge, running over pedestrians, and leaving two dead and others seriously injured.

Among the injured were three French secondary school students who were visiting London on a class trip. There was no information to suggest that any Irish citizens were injured.

The Palace of Westminster was locked down within minutes, with MPs in the House of Commons chamber told to lie on the floor immediately after the attack. The commons was suspended but MPs had to remain in the chamber for four hours until the lockdown was lifted.

As the dead and injured lay strewn on the ground, the vehicle crashed into a railing outside parliament, close to Big Ben. The assailant ran from the car and through the gates of parliament, stabbing two policemen who tried to stop him.

Armed officers shouted at the attacker and then fired a number of shots. One of the police officers also died, despite an attempt by foreign office minister Tobias Ellwood and others to revive him and bind his stab wounds. He was named as Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father.

‘Reality’

Theresa May, who was in parliament after her weekly prime minister’s questions, was whisked away to Downing Street. The incident, which came exactly a year after co-ordinated bombings in Brussels, was the worst terrorist attack in Britain since the bombings in London on July 7th, 2005, which killed 52 people. “This is a day we planned for but hoped would never happen, sadly it is now a reality,” said Mr Rowley, acting deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner.

Police were satisfied last night that there was only one attacker but a large area around Westminster remained cordoned off. As the prime minister convened a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, armed police were deployed across London.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street later, Ms May struck a defiant tone, saying that the attacker’s choice of target was no accident. “The values our parliament represents – democracy, freedom, human rights, the rule of law – command the admiration of free people everywhere. That is why it is a target for those who reject those values. But let me make it clear: any attempt to defeat those values through violence and terror is doomed to failure,” she said.

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said a review of security at Westminster will look at whether current security arrangements are “adequate” and whether police at the front gates should be armed. He added it was neither possible nor desirable to seal Parliament off from the public.

Mr Fallon said the belief was still that the attack was linked to Islamic terrorism.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Thursday that the threat of a terrorist attack in London and the UK remained “severe” and “highly likely”. However, he added that the UK could not let terrorists be successful and “destroy the way we lead our lives”.

“When you think about why terrorists want to attack London, it’s because they hate the fact that we don’t simply tolerate each other, whether you are a Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, member of an organised faith or not, we respect, embrace and celebrate each other. And that’s going to carry on.”