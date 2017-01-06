Scotland may suspend independence move for soft Brexit

Scotland could suspend its drive to become independent if the UK avoids a “hard Brexit” in which it loses access to the EU’s single market, the head of Scotland’s secessionist government said on Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted Scotland to remain a member of the EU, but was open to finding a Brexit deal that suited all parts of the UK.

While the UK voted narrowly in favour of leaving the EU in last June’s referendum, Scottish voters wanted to stay in the EU by a margin of two to one.

Last month, the devolved Scottish government set out its thinking on Brexit, with Ms Sturgeon’s preferred option being an independent Scotland that remains in the EU.

“I’ve been willing, and am willing, to put aside my preferred option of independence in the EU to see if we can explore a consensus and compromise option,” Ms Sturgeon told BBC radio.

However, she said that any suspension of the drive towards independence would be temporary.

“I’m never going to stop arguing for independence,” she said. “I think Scotland will become independent and I think that’s the direction of travel.”

Brexit negotiation

British prime minister Theresa May intends to begin the two-year process of negotiating to leave the EU by the end of March.

Some members of her government have suggested that Britain could pay to maintain access to the single market after leaving the EU.

However, a former top UK official at European Commission warned on Friday that Britain will not be able to buy access to the single market following its exit from the EU, casting doubt on this plan.

Reuters