Reaction: Ireland offers support, Trump calls for travel ban

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has said Ireland stands with Britain after six people were killed and scores injured in a terrorist attack in London.

Mr Flanagan said: “For the second time in two weeks, the ordinary people of the UK have been subjected to cowardly and barbaric attacks. Ireland stands with the UK and condemns these acts utterly.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation. Anyone who has serious concerns about loved ones in London can contact my Department in Dublin on 01 408 2000, or the Irish Embassy in London on 00 44 207 235 2171.”

US president Donald Trump took to Twitter amid the unfolding drama on Saturday to offer US help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers carried out multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he said in the other.

Mr Trump’s appeal for his travel ban followed his emergency request that the US Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries. It has been blocked by lower courts.

Mr Trump was briefed earlier about the London Bridge incident by his national security team, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said on Twitter that security officials would continue providing the president with updates.

The US State Department also said it was monitoring the situation in London closely, and advised American citizens in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

The president says the travel ban, a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign, is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks. Critics say his reasoning is flawed and assail the ban as discriminatory.

On Thursday, his legal team asked the high court to allow the March 6 executive order to take effect immediately despite being blocked by lower courts. The Supreme Court rarely grants emergency requests.

Reuters