Prince Harry criticises media intrusion into new girlfriend’s life

Britain’s Prince Harry has alleged that the media is intruding into the private life of his new American girlfriend, actor Meghan Markle, saying she has been subjected her to “a wave of abuse and harassment”.

British newspapers have been running daily stories about Markle since news emerged that the 35-year-old was dating the prince, 32, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a forthright statement issued by the prince’s office, which confirmed the relationship for the first time, his communications secretary Jason Knauf said they had fought nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories from appearing in papers.

“He has rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media,” the statement said.

“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment.

“Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Privileged life

The prince has spoken out before about his dislike of the press and the statement said that while he appreciated he lived a privileged life, he felt he had to speak out.

Mr Knauf said Harry has, since a child, been very aware of the warmth of public feeling towards him and had to “develop a thick skin” about press interest in his private life, but the prince felt a line had been crossed and asked for the statement to be issued to prevent any further damage.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her” he said.

“It is not right that, a few months into a relationship with him, that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.

“He has asked for this statement to be issued in the hopes that those in the press who have been driving this story can pause and reflect before any further damage is done. He knows that it is unusual to issue a statement like this, but hopes that fair-minded people will understand why he has felt it necessary to speak publicly.”

