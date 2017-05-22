Police react to Manchester venue incident at Ariana Grande show

Police are responding to an incident at Manchester Arena where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang”.

“Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area,” Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station were blocked and emergency services are in attendance. A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

Ambulance crews make their way to Manchester Arena after major incident. Several injuries being treated and police cordon in place. pic.twitter.com/jnNETqfJcM — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) May 22, 2017

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Suzy Mitchell (26) whose flat is opposite the venue, reported a huge bang rocking the neighbourhood.

Manchester police said they were responding to a “serious incident”.

She said: “[I] just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments – we’re on the top floor so have perfect view – and everyone was running away in big crowds.

“The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. “Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can’t see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars.”

One fan at the concert described how the explosion hit the venue as fans were leaving the building.

Majid Khan (22) said: “I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10.40-10,45pm-ish a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

“Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”