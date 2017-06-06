Podcast: Terror dominates debate while Tories target Labour strongholds

Another terror attack, this time in London, has placed security issues firmly on the agenda just days ahead of a general election in the United Kingdom.

From London, Denis Staunton reports on the final days of the campaign.

Meanwhile in Yorkshire, Conservatives are eyeing a seat safely held by Labour since 1931. It is one more sign of a political landscape transformed by Brexit and powerful economic forces. Simon Carswell meets the people of Wakefield.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt have cut all links with its neighbour Qatar.

The move has a lot to do with the attitude displayed by US president Donald Trump on his recent visit to the region, explains Ian Black, senior fellow at the Middle East Centre of the London School of Economics and former Middle East editor with the Guardian.