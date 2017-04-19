Podcast: Corbyn’s Labour faces ‘decade’ in wilderness

Opposition party could have less than 200 seats after UK election, says Prof Tim Bale

Declan Conlon

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

 

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour could emerge from the forthcoming general election in third place behind the Liberal Democrats in terms of vote share, according to one of the UK’s leading political scientists.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Inside Politics podcast, Prof Tim Bale said another poor election result for Labour would likely mean the party, which has been in opposition for seven years, will spend at least another 10 years in the political wilderness.

“We could be facing a situation where Labour drop well below 200 seats. Now that obviously is important for the Labour Party at this election, but it’s also important at the next election”, said Prof Bale. “If a party loses one election very very badly in the UK, it’s very unusual for them to be able to come back at the election after that”.

Although unlikely to fall behind the Liberal Democrats in the number of seats in the House of Commons due to its greater number of safe seats, there is a real possibility the divided Labour Party will secure fewer votes overall, said Prof Bale.

A greater worry for Labour would be loss of Commons seats to the Conservatives, said Prof Bale.”The Conservatives could emerge with an overall majority of 50, 60 and some people are even saying it could go into three figures”.

Also on the podcast, Glasgow-based journalist Peter Geoghegan spoke about how Theresa May’s decision displays little understanding or concern for the political mood in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.