Nicola Sturgeon promises Scottish independence vote after Brexit

Scottish government ministers are drawing up legislation that would allow the devolved parliament to hold a second independence referendum in the wake of Brexit.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said she would introduce a new referendum bill if “we conclude that independence is the best or only way to protect Scotland’s interests”.

Speaking at the launch of her minority Scottish National Party administration’s programme for government in Edinburgh Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said that she was “determined to pursue all options to protect our place in Europe”.

Almost two-thirds of Scots opted to remain part of the European Union in June. Last week, Sturgeon unveiled the start of “a new conversation” to gauge Scottish views on Brexit, Europe and independence and build support for a second referendum.

On Tuesday, the Scottish first minister said the Edinburgh parliament was operating in a “new political, economic and constitutional context” following the UK vote to leave the EU.

Sturgeon outlined 14 Bills which her SNP government will introduce between now and the end of June next year – including four pieces of legislation making use of new powers that have just been devolved to Edinburgh.

New proposals

Flagship measures include a £500 million growth scheme to support small and medium-sized private businesses, £750 million to close the attainment gap in Scottish schools, a child poverty Bill, new proposals to tackle domestic abuse and a cut in air passenger duty.

The programme for government also includes £3.5 million being invested in “new innovation and investment hubs” in London, Dublin and Brussels. The Dublin hub, located within the British embassy, opened earlier this year.

“We are determined to build an economy where everyone has a fair chance to contribute to growth and where everyone can share in the benefits of growth,” Sturgeon told the first meeting of the Scottish parliament since the end of the summer recess.

But there were groans in the Edinburgh chamber when the SNP leader announced that her government would consult on a draft referendum bill that could give Holyrood the legal basis to call a second referendum on independence.

Opposition arguments

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the SNP’s programme for government was “a warm-up act to nudge the independence caravan another few inches along the road”.

“The single biggest economic lever that the SNP could pull right now to help the country grow would be to remove the threat of a second referendum,” Ms Davidson said.

“That is what is holding us back. That is stifling investment in our firms. Taking away that lead weight on our country’s prospects is one thing the first minister could do right now.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the programme for government lacked ambition and failed to address the “big questions” Scotland faces in areas such as public services and jobs.

Patrick Harvie, co-convener of the Scottish Greens said, the SNP needed to be prepared for “compromise” and “open-minded discussion”.

The Scottish nationalists formed a minority government after falling two seats short of an overall majority in May’s Scottish parliament elections.