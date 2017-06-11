May to hold talks with Foster to finalise deal on government

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster is set to hold talks with Theresa May in Downing Street to finalise an agreement on propping up her minority government.

The DUP confirmed that Mrs Foster would be going to No10 on Tuesday after discussions in Belfast over the weekend were said to have made “good progress”.

Mrs Foster told Sky News: “We had very good discussions yesterday with the Conservative Party in relation to how we could support them in forming a national government — one that would bring stability to the nation. Those discussions continue.”

Downing Street initially said on Saturday that an outline agreement on a “confidence and supply” arrangement had been reached with the DUP which would be put to the Cabinet for discussion on Monday.

But it later disclosed no deal had been finalised and talks on the arrangement will continue during the week as Ms May desperately tries to shore up her position after losing her commons majority in the election.

The strength of any deal looks set to be tested when the House of Commons meets, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vowing to try to bring down the Government by defeating Ms May in parliament and insisting: “I can still be prime minister.”

In another sign of the dangers facing Ms May, Sunday papers reported that Boris Johnson was either being encouraged to make a leadership bid in an effort to oust her, or actually preparing one — a claim dismissed as “tripe” by the foreign secretary.

The 10 DUP MPs could prove crucial in supporting the Conservatives on key votes after Thursday’s election saw Mrs May lose control of the House of Commons.

A confidence and supply deal would mean them backing the government on its Budget and confidence motions, but could potentially lead to other issues being decided on a vote-by-vote basis.

‘Commitment’

Talks held on Saturday were in line with DUP leader Arlene Foster’s “commitment to explore how we might bring stability to the nation at this time of great challenge”, her party said in a statement late on Saturday.

It said: “The talks so far have been positive. Discussions will continue next week to work on the details and to reach agreement on arrangements for the new Parliament.”

Number 10 had earlier said: “We can confirm that the Democratic Unionist Party have agreed to the principles of an outline agreement to support the Conservative government on a confidence and supply basis when parliament returns next week.”

Following talks between Ms May and the DUP on Saturday night, a second statement confirmed that no final deal had been reached.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has tonight spoken with the DUP to discuss finalising a confidence and supply deal when parliament returns next week.

“We will welcome any such deal being agreed, as it will provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond.

“As and when details are finalised both parties will put them forward.”

Ms May needs support in parliament as the Queen’s speech setting out the government’s programme is due on June 19th, with a crucial vote on it expected after a few days’ debate.

Mr Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror he would oppose the Queen’s speech all the way.

“I can still be prime minister. This is still on. Absolutely,” Mr Corbyn said.

PA