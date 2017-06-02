May assertive and poised during BBC special with Corbyn

Theresa May on Friday night faced angry questions about public service pay, healthcare and her policy U-turns, as polls continued to tighten ahead of next week’s general election. The British prime minister was more assured answering audience questions during the BBC Question Time special than in other appearances during the campaign.

Accused by one questioner of calling the election to advance her own political interests, Mrs May said she had done so because of Brexit.

“What became clear to me when going through the Article 50 process . . . was that other parties wanted to frustrate negotiations and the will of the people. It would have been easy for me as prime minister to stay on and keep a hand on the job. But this is an important moment for our country, we’ve got to get it right,” she said.

Although she repeated her assertion that no deal would be better than a bad deal on Brexit, she appeared to accept that negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU could not begin until “sufficient progress” is made on the divorce settlement. She also acknowledged that Britain will have to make a financial settlement with the EU, although she declined to say how much the exit bill would be.

“If I gave you a figure here tonight for what I thought what be a good figure, it would not a very good negotiating stance,” she said.

“You don’t go into negotiations saying the thing I want out of this is ‘x’ – because you can bet your bottom dollar that the other side will make sure the thing you don’t get is ‘x’.”

Mrs May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn each faced questions from the audience for 45 minutes in the last major televised event of the campaign. Mr Corbyn said he would not do a deal with the Scottish National Party (SNP) to form a government in the event of a hung parliament, insisting that Labour was fighting the election to win. He defended his proposal to increase the corporate tax rate, saying it was worth it to pay for improved public services.

Earlier on Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service charged Conservative candidate Craig Mackinlay with overspending during the 2015 general election. Mr Mackinlay, who defeated former Ukip leader Nigel Farage to become MP for Thanet, is standing again in next week’s election.

Constituency budget

Mr Mackinlay’s election agent Nathan Gray and Conservative official Marion Little were also charged under the Representation of the People Act 1983. The charges followed an investigation into claims that the cost of sending busloads of Conservative activists to marginal seats were wrongly reported as part of the party’s national spending than in the candidates’ constituency budget.

A Conservative party spokesman said that Mr Mackinlay, who denies any wrongdoing, is innocent until proven guilty.

“We continue to believe that this remaining allegation is unfounded. Our candidate has made clear that there was no intention by him or his campaigners to engage in any inappropriate activity. We believe that they have done nothing wrong, and we are confident that this will be proven as the matter progresses,” the spokesman said.

The latest opinion polls on Friday continued to show the Conservatives’ lead over Labour shrinking, as Mrs May’s personal approval rating fell to its lowest level since she became prime minister last year. An Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard put the Conservatives just five points ahead of Labour, with women and middle-aged voters turning away from Mrs May. Satisfaction with Mrs May among all voters is down from 55 per cent to 43 per cent, her lowest rating to date.