Manchester terror attack: Suspected bomber named

British authorities have identified suspected Manchester bomber as Salman Abedi, US officials have said.

The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday night’s suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people and injured 59 more. The attack was carried out with explosives planted at Manchester Arena, according to a statement reported by Reuters.

The claim came shortly after a 23-year-old man was arrested in the south of the city and armed police in riot gear raided a nearby flat. Royston Court, on Carlton Road, was cordoned off at about 12.20pm. It is understood that the man who detonated the bomb lived there. Greater Manchester Police have also said they conducted a controlled explosion in the Fallowfield area of the city and made two more arrests.

Meanwhile, a second Manchester bomb victim has been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos. She was at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister Ashlee Bromwich. It is understood they are being treated in hospital.

Saffie Rose Roussos: the eight-year-old who died was at the concert with her mother and sister

The first victim to be named in the aftermath of the attack was 18-year-old Georgina Callander.

What we know so far

– At least 22 people, some of them children, killed in the bombing

– Attacker died after detonating “improvised explosive device”

– No reports of Irish among dead or injured

– Worst terrorist attack in the UK since 2005 London bombings

– First victim named as Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student

–Second victim named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos

The attacker is understood to be either British or from Britain, according to the BBC, although this has not been confirmed by official sources.

His home-made bomb, which witnesses said was packed with nuts and bolts, exploded in the foyer of Manchester Arena shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, as 21,000 fans were leaving the venue. Manchester’s chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said the man was acting alone and was “carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity”.

First victims named

Georgina Callander was a student in the second year of a health and social-care course at Runshaw College, in Lancashire. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss”, the college said.

A picture of Georgina Callander, who died in the Manchester attack, with Ariana Grande in an image posted two years ago. Photograph: georgina.bethany/Instagram

Saffie Rose Roussos’s mother and sister were found injured in separate hospitals.

Chris Upton, headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School, in Preston, where Saffie was a pupil, said: “She was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone, and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.”

The news of her death had come as a tremendous shock, he added. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

Twelve seriously injured children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the attack, according to North West Ambulance Service.

Witnesses said that Monday night’s blast prompted a stampede as the concert ended at Europe’s largest indoor arena. “We ran, and people were screaming around us and pushing on the stairs to go outside, and people were falling down, girls were crying, and we saw these women being treated by paramedics having open wounds on their legs . . . It was just chaos,” said Sebastian Diaz, a 19-year-old fan. “It was literally just a minute after it ended. The lights came on, and the bomb went off.”

Searching for loved ones

Hundreds of parents, relatives and friends are searching for loved ones. Anyone in Ireland with concerns for family and friends can contact the consular division of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on 01-4082000. In the UK an emergency helpline, 00-44-161-8569400, has been set up.

Facebook has activated its safety-check feature, so people can let loved ones know they are safe. The #MissingInManchester hashtag is being used on Twitter. Families and friends are asking people to retweet and share photographs, in the hope of finding people who are still missing.

Leaders respond

As police sought to establish if the attacker was part of a broader network, Ms May called a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, Cobra.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the meeting, before travelling to Manchester, she said: “All acts of terrorism are cowardly . . . but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

It was the worst terrorist incident in Britain since the 2005 London suicide bombings, in which 52 people died. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said security is being stepped up in the UK capital; the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that more officers are being deployed in London.

UK political parties have suspended campaigning for next month’s general election.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country, and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK.”

A vigil will be held at 6pm on Tuesday in Albert Square, Manchester.

