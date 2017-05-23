Manchester terror attack: no Irish believed to be injured

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is not aware of any Irish citizens affected by the Manchester terrorist attack but it is monitoring the situation.

The department said it is working in conjunction with the Irish Embassy in London.

A bomb exploded just after 10.30pm on Monday night in the foyer of Manchester Arena after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

The 23-year-old popstar, who is popular with teenagers and children, played in Dublin last weekend and is scheduled to play in London on Thursday and Friday.

Rose Morris, chair of Irish Community Care Manchester said no Irish had been in touch seeking help.

“We haven’t heard anything yet, the embassy has been on to me giving me some numbers in case they do. As yet, no one has come forward to seek help,” Ms Morris said.

According to the last census in 2011, 1.3 per cent (34,999) of the population of Greater Manchester identified themselves as Irish. It’s thought this figure underestimates the size of the Irish population with the city hosting one of the largest St Patrick’s Day parades in the United Kingdom.

“There’s a very big population in Manchester. The Irish population here must be in the region of 40,000 to 50,000 across Greater Manchester,” Ms Morris added.

“A lot of people have identified as Irish, especially after Brexit, there was a great increase in the demand for Irish passports where a lot of second- and third-generation Irish have now got passports.”

‘Terrible situation’

Michael Forde, director of the Irish World Heritage Centre which is located in Manchester, said: “It’s a terrible situation that’s occurred because it was mostly young children. I’ve been ringing around people I know to see if there’s any Irish that they know of who was involved but we haven’t heard of anybody that was.”

Mr Forde added many in Manchester had been drawing comparisons between the latest terrorist attack and the bombing of the Arndale shopping centre by the Provisional IRA in June 1996.

“Fortunately there was no one killed on that particular occasion but there was an awful lot of damage done to buildings and people injured,” Mr Forde said.

“The good thing about Manchester is that all the different communities and there’s quite a lot of different communities, get on well together. It’s good and it’s encouraged, particularly by the new lord mayor [Carl Austin-Behan] who was appointed last Sunday.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said Ireland stands by “our nearest neighbour” following the terrorist attack which has killed at least 22 people with 60 people injured.

“I am shocked and horrified by the large loss of life in Manchester last night and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK, especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester,” Mr Flanagan said.

“The consular section of my department, in conjunction with our embassy in London is monitoring the situation and we are not at this time aware of any Irish citizens affected.”

Anyone with concerns for Irish citizens in Manchester can contact the consular division of the Department of Foreign Affairs on 353 1 408 2000 or the embassy in London on +44 207 235 2171.