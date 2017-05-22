Manchester terror attack: man held over suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the south of the city in connection with the Manchester bomb attack, Greater Manchester Police have said.

The news came shortly after Theresa May, the British prime minister, said UK police and security services believe they know the identity of the suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more at the pop concert by Ariane Grande.

His home-made bomb, which witnesses said was packed with nuts and bolts, exploded in the foyer of Manchester Arena shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, as 21,000 fans were leaving the venue. Manchester’s chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said the man was acting alone and was “carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity”.

What we know so far

– At least 22 people, some of them children, killed in the bombing

– Attacker died after detonating “improvised explosive device”

– No reports of Irish among dead or injured

– Worst terrorist attack in the UK since 2005 London bombings

– First victim named as Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student

Ambulance crews make their way to Manchester Arena after major incident. Several injuries being treated and police cordon in place. pic.twitter.com/jnNETqfJcM — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) May 22, 2017

Sacred Heart College Omagh has confirmed that a group on a trip to a Manchester are safe at a hotel outside the area of tonight's incident. — Karen Mullan (@KarenMullan2) May 23, 2017

First victim

The first victim has been named as Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student in the second year of a health and social-care course at Runshaw College, in Lancashire. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss”, the college said.

A picture of Georgina Callander, who died in the Manchester attack, with Ariana Grande in an image posted two years ago. Photograph: georgina.bethany/Instagram

Witnesses said that Monday night’s blast prompted a stampede as the concert ended at Europe’s largest indoor arena. “We ran, and people were screaming around us and pushing on the stairs to go outside, and people were falling down, girls were crying, and we saw these women being treated by paramedics having open wounds on their legs . . . It was just chaos,” said Sebastian Diaz, a 19-year-old fan. “It was literally just a minute after it ended. The lights came on, and the bomb went off.”

Ariana Grande: the suicide bomber struck just after her concert ended. Photograph: Chad Batka/New York Times

Searching for loved ones

Hundreds of parents, relatives and friends are searching for loved ones. Anyone in Ireland with concerns for family and friends can contact the consular division of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on 01-4082000. In the UK an emergency helpline, 00-161-8569400, has been set up.

Facebook has activated its safety-check feature, so people can let loved ones know they are safe. The #MissingInManchester hashtag is being used on Twitter. Families and friends are asking people to retweet and share photographs, in the hope of finding people who are still missing.

Arndale alert

Earlier, police evacuated the area around the Arndale shopping centre, in the centre of Manchester, and widened the area cordoned off after Monday night’s suicide bombing. One witness told the BBC he heard shots. A man has been arrested at the centre in connection with that alert, which is not now believed to be linked to the bombing.

Leaders respond

As police sought to establish if the attacker was part of a broader network, the British prime minister, Theresa May, called a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, Cobra. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the meeting, before travelling to Manchester, she said: “All acts of terrorism are cowardly . . . but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

It was the worst terrorist incident in Britain since the 2005 London suicide bombings, in which 52 people died. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said security is being stepped up in the UK capital; the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that more officers are being deployed in London.

UK political parties have suspended campaigning for next month’s general election.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country, and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK.”

A vigil will be held at 6pm on Tuesday in Albert Square, Manchester.

Manchester Arena: blast is thought to have occurred in the area connecting the venue and railway station

Islamic State

Chris Phillips, a former head of UK counter-terrorism security, told the BBC the attack had been carried out “quite professionally” and warned it was “potentially not yet over”. He said: “I would be very surprised if there was only one suicide belt, I would be very surprised if only set of explosives was used, and certainly I’d be really surprised if only one person was involved.”

US officials drew parallels to the co-ordinated attacks in November 2015 by Islamist militants on the Bataclan concert hall and other sites in Paris, which claimed about 130 lives.

In March a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, killing four people before stabbing to death a police officer outside parliament. The man was shot dead at the scene.

Additional reporting: Guardian and agencies